Chittagong vs Dhaka, 14th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Sylhet, January 09, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
2 M • 141 Runs • 70.5 Avg • 183.11 SR
Naeem Islam
6 M • 130 Runs • 21.67 Avg • 107.43 SR
NLTC Perera
4 M • 141 Runs • 47 Avg • 180.76 SR
Tanzid Hasan
4 M • 78 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 125.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Al Islam
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 9.6 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
2 M • 2 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 21 SR
Alauddin Babu
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
4 M • 4 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 24 SR
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days9 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR550102.006
BRSAL43161.115
KT22041.425
Kings21121.700
RAJ4132-1.653
DKA4040-1.812
SYS3030-2.403
Full Table