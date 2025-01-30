Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Chittagong vs Strikers, 40th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
40th Match (N), Mirpur, January 30, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
Kings Win & Bat
SYS Win & Bat
Kings Win & Bowl
SYS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
W
L
L
W
L
Strikers
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings8 M • 335 Runs • 41.88 Avg • 159.52 SR
Kings8 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 167.64 SR
SYS10 M • 352 Runs • 39.11 Avg • 139.13 SR
SYS9 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 135.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 15.5 SR
Kings8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 15.72 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 15 SR
SYS8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 21.42 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Kings
SYS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|30 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL
He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues
WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues
"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"
BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players
BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"
Rajshahi's overseas players sit out Sunday's game over non-payment of dues
ESPNcricinfo has learned that Rajshahi's overseas players have been paid one-fourth of their total payment, when that figure should be at least 75% by now