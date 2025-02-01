Matches (34)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (2)
Nepal Tri (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Dhaka vs Khulna, 41st Match at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
41st Match, Mirpur, February 01, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
DKA Win & Bat
KT Win & Bat
DKA Win & Bowl
KT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
W
L
W
W
L
Khulna
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DKA10 M • 397 Runs • 44.11 Avg • 139.29 SR
DKA9 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 148.63 SR
10 M • 418 Runs • 46.44 Avg • 148.75 SR
10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 141.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 23.11 SR
DKA5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 16.8 SR
KT9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.62 Econ • 15.53 SR
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 24.75 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
DKA
KT
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|1 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL
The committee will have seven days to submit its report
Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL
He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues
WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues
"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"
BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players
BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"