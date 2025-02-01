Matches (34)
Dhaka vs Khulna, 41st Match at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

41st Match, Mirpur, February 01, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzid Hasan
10 M • 397 Runs • 44.11 Avg • 139.29 SR
Litton Das
9 M • 327 Runs • 40.88 Avg • 148.63 SR
Mohammad Naim
10 M • 418 Runs • 46.44 Avg • 148.75 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 141.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mustafizur Rahman
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 23.11 SR
Farmanullah
5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 16.8 SR
Abu Hider
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.62 Econ • 15.53 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 24.75 SR
Head to head
Squad
DKA
KT
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
Bowling Allrounder
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Ronsford Beaton 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mehedi Hasan Rana 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days1 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
TeamMWLPTNRR

TeamMWLPTNRR
BRSAL1192181.534
RAR1284160.596
Kings1174141.414
RAJ126612-1.030
KT1156100.050
DKA11386-0.713
SYS122104-1.634
Full Table