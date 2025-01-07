Matches (27)
Dhaka vs Rangpur, 11th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Sylhet, January 07, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NLTC Perera
3 M • 141 Runs • 70.5 Avg • 183.11 SR
SS Eskinazi
3 M • 63 Runs • 21 Avg • 123.52 SR
Soumya Sarkar
6 M • 210 Runs • 42 Avg • 140 SR
SR Taylor
7 M • 172 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 137.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Alauddin Babu
3 M • 5 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 13.2 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
3 M • 3 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 24 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 12.42 SR
Kamrul Islam Rabbi
7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.23 Econ • 10.77 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
DKA
RAR
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
Bowling Allrounder
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
-
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days7 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR33062.018
KT22041.425
Kings21121.700
BRSAL2112-0.797
RAJ3122-1.771
DKA3030-1.369
SYS1010-1.700
Full Table