Dhaka vs Rangpur, 11th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Sylhet, January 07, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
L
L
L
Rangpur
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DKA3 M • 141 Runs • 70.5 Avg • 183.11 SR
3 M • 63 Runs • 21 Avg • 123.52 SR
RAR6 M • 210 Runs • 42 Avg • 140 SR
RAR7 M • 172 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 137.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DKA3 M • 5 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 13.2 SR
3 M • 3 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 24 SR
RAR10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 12.42 SR
RAR7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.23 Econ • 10.77 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
DKA
RAR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|7 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Taskin Ahmed grabs 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi, a new BPL record
He became only the third bowler in men's T20 cricket to take seven in an innings
BCB chief reassures players after non-payment by BPL franchises
The BPL franchises were supposed to pay the first installment of the players' contracts before the start of the season
BPL: Batter given timed out before Mehidy calls him back
Tom O'Connell walked out later after the allocated three minutes were up and was given out as a result