Barishal vs Khulna, 35th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
35th Match, Mirpur, January 27, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Barishal
W
L
W
W
W
Khulna
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 137.43 SR
BSHAL7 M • 237 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 175.55 SR
9 M • 282 Runs • 31.33 Avg • 134.92 SR
9 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 132.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BSHAL8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 17.6 SR
BSHAL6 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 16.12 SR
KT8 M • 15 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 12.33 SR
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 19.33 SR
Squad
BSHAL
KT
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|27 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
