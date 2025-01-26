Matches (32)
Barishal vs Strikers, 33rd Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

33rd Match, Mirpur, January 26, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 137.43 SR
KR Mayers
7 M • 237 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 175.55 SR
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 342 Runs • 38 Avg • 143.69 SR
Rony Talukdar
9 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Faheem Ashraf
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 17.6 SR
Jahandad Khan
6 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 16.12 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 12.69 SR
Ruyel Miah
6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BSHAL
SYS
Player
Role
Tamim Iqbal (c)
Opening Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Ariful Islam 
-
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto 
Top order Batter
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Shohidul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Taijul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days26 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Leaders Rangpur finally lose as playoff race heats up

The highlights from the matches in the Chattogram phase of the BPL

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR981161.223
BRSAL862120.993
Kings954101.045
KT9458-0.148
RAJ10468-1.400
DKA10376-0.156
SYS9274-1.248
Full Table