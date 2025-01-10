Matches (9)
Strikers vs Dhaka, 16th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Sylhet, January 10, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
W
L
L
L
Dhaka
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SYS10 M • 128 Runs • 12.8 Avg • 101.58 SR
SYS10 M • 127 Runs • 25.4 Avg • 153.01 SR
DKA4 M • 141 Runs • 47 Avg • 180.76 SR
DKA4 M • 78 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 125.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 12.21 SR
SYS2 M • 2 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 21 SR
DKA4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
4 M • 4 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
SYS
DKA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|10 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
