Strikers vs Dhaka, 16th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Sylhet, January 10, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 128 Runs • 12.8 Avg • 101.58 SR
Ariful Haque
10 M • 127 Runs • 25.4 Avg • 153.01 SR
NLTC Perera
4 M • 141 Runs • 47 Avg • 180.76 SR
Tanzid Hasan
4 M • 78 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 125.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 12.21 SR
Nahidul Islam
2 M • 2 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 21 SR
Alauddin Babu
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
4 M • 4 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 24 SR
SYS
DKA
Player
Role
Mashrafe Mortaza (c)
Bowler
Al-Amin Hossain 
Bowler
Arafat Sunny 
Bowler
Ariful Haque 
Allrounder
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Nahidul Islam 
Allrounder
Nihaduzzaman 
Bowler
Rony Talukdar 
Batter
Ruyel Miah 
Bowler
Samiullah Shinwari 
Allrounder
Paul Stirling 
Batting Allrounder
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Zakir Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days10 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Rangpur Riders win five out of five; no joy for Dhaka yet

The highs and lows from the latest round of matches in the Bangladesh Premier League

Taskin Ahmed grabs 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi, a new BPL record

He became only the third bowler in men's T20 cricket to take seven in an innings

BCB chief reassures players after non-payment by BPL franchises

The BPL franchises were supposed to pay the first installment of the players' contracts before the start of the season

BPL: Batter given timed out before Mehidy calls him back

Tom O'Connell walked out later after the allocated three minutes were up and was given out as a result

BPL primer: Chittagong Kings back, Comilla Victorians out, Rangpur Riders flying high

Also: more Pakistani talent, local Under-19s on show, and questions over Shakib and Mashrafe's participation

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR550102.006
BRSAL43161.115
KT22041.425
Kings21121.700
RAJ4132-1.653
DKA4040-1.812
SYS3030-2.403
Full Table