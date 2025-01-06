Matches (5)
AUS vs IND
NZ vs SL
SA vs PAK
ZIM vs AFG
BBL 2024

Strikers vs Rangpur, 9th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Sylhet, January 06, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 130 Runs • 13 Avg • 106.55 SR
Ariful Haque
10 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 157.14 SR
Soumya Sarkar
6 M • 210 Runs • 42 Avg • 140 SR
SR Taylor
7 M • 172 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 137.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 12.54 SR
Nahidul Islam
2 M • 2 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 21 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 12.42 SR
Kamrul Islam Rabbi
7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.23 Econ • 10.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SYS
RAR
Player
Role
Mashrafe Mortaza (c)
Bowler
Al-Amin Hossain 
Bowler
Arafat Sunny 
Bowler
Ariful Haque 
Allrounder
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Nahidul Islam 
Allrounder
Nihaduzzaman 
Bowler
Rony Talukdar 
Batter
Ruyel Miah 
Bowler
Samiullah Shinwari 
Allrounder
Paul Stirling 
Batting Allrounder
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Zakir Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days6 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR33062.018
KT22041.425
Kings21121.700
BRSAL2112-0.797
RAJ3122-1.771
DKA3030-1.369
SYS1010-1.700
Full Table