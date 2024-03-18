Matches (4)
Live
3rd ODI, Chattogram, March 18, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(10.1/50 ov) 41/2
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Sri Lanka chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.03
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/0 (4.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 258
Report

Theekshana replaces injured Madushanka as Sri Lanka bat in final ODI

Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI bringing in Anamul Haque, Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

Mohammad Isam
18-Mar-2024 • 56 mins ago
Sri Lanka brought back Maheesh Theekshana in place of the injured Dilshan Madushanka  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat vs Bangladesh
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won his third straight toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram.
Bangladesh made three changes to the playing XI for the final game bringing in Anamul Haque, Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman in place of Litton Das, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taijul Islam. While Tanzim is out due to a hamstring injury, Litton and Taijul have been dropped.
Sri Lanka meanwhile made one forced change to their side with Maheesh Theekshana coming in for fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who will miss the rest of the Bangladesh tour and the initial stages of IPL 2024 with a hamstring injury. Theekshana's comeback into the XI gives a spin-heavy look to the Sri Lankan bowling attack.
The series is tied at one-all going into this game. Bangladesh won the opening encounter by six wickets before Sri Lanka came back strongly in the second with a three-wicket win. The previous two were day-night matches where the dew favoured the chasing side heavily. Being a day game, dew is unlikely to play a role in the third game.
Bangladesh: 1 Soumya Sarkar, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Lahiru Kumara
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
lbw18
WIA Fernando
caught46
BKG Mendis
not out2033
S Samarawickrama
not out1414
Extras(w 2)
Total41(2 wkts; 10.1 ovs)
