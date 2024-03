Theekshana replaces injured Madushanka as Sri Lanka bat in final ODI

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won his third straight toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram.

Bangladesh made three changes to the playing XI for the final game bringing in Anamul Haque, Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman in place of Litton Das, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taijul Islam. While Tanzim is out due to a hamstring injury , Litton and Taijul have been dropped.

Sri Lanka meanwhile made one forced change to their side with Maheesh Theekshana coming in for fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who will miss the rest of the Bangladesh tour and the initial stages of IPL 2024 with a hamstring injury . Theekshana's comeback into the XI gives a spin-heavy look to the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

The series is tied at one-all going into this game. Bangladesh won the opening encounter by six wickets before Sri Lanka came back strongly in the second with a three-wicket win. The previous two were day-night matches where the dew favoured the chasing side heavily. Being a day game, dew is unlikely to play a role in the third game.