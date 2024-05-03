Matches (12)
IPL (2)
PAK v WI [W] (1)
WT20 Qualifier (4)
County DIV1 (2)
County DIV2 (3)
Live
1st T20I (N), Chattogram, May 03, 2024, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
Prev
Next
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(18/20 ov) 109/7
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 6.05
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/0 (9.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:ZIM 127
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Gumbie and Tanzid make debuts in Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series opener

Bangladesh chose to bowl in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Chattogram

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
03-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sikandar Raza and Najmul Hossain Shanto with the series trophy&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Sikandar Raza and Najmul Hossain Shanto with the series trophy  •  AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh chose to bowl v Zimbabwe
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to bowl in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Chattogram. His counterpart Sikandar Raza, however, said his team was happy to bat.
Joylord Gumbie made his T20I debut for Zimbabwe as the visitors made two changes. Tony Munyonga and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe played Zimbabwe's last T20I against Sri Lanka, but they were replaced by Gumbie and Ryan Burl.
Tanzid Hasan also made his T20I debut for Bangladesh, as they were without the injured Soumya Sarkar. Mustafizur Rahman was not yet part of Bangladesh's squad for this series as he takes a break after the conclusion of his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings. Mohammad Saifuddin was picked for his first international match since October 2022 after recovering from his back injury.
Bangladesh 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 3 Tanzid Hasan, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Mahedi Hasan, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam
Zimbabwe 1 Joylord Gumbie, 2 Craig Ervine, 3 Brian Bennet, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
BangladeshZimbabweBangladesh vs ZimbabweBangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Win Probability
BAN 86.6%
ZIMBAN
100%50%100%ZIM InningsBAN Innings

Over 18 • ZIM 109/7

Live Forecast: ZIM 127
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Zimbabwe Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
J Gumbie
caught1714
CR Ervine
bowled02
BJ Bennett
run out1615
SC Williams
bowled01
Sikandar Raza
caught01
C Madande
not out4338
RP Burl
caught01
LM Jongwe
caught26
WP Masakadza
not out2430
Extras(lb 4, w 3)
Total109(7 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved