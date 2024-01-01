Ben McDermott fires on return as Hurricanes thrash Thunder

A Ben McDermott half-century guided Hobart Hurricanes to a convincing seven-wicket win over Sydney Thunder to kick off 2024 at the BBL

Hobart Hurricanes 151 for 3 (McDermott 53*, Wright 34) beat Sydney Thunder 150 for 8 (Green 33*, Jordan 2-20, Chaudhary 2-26) by seven wickets



Ben McDermott has returned from concussion to steer Hobart Hurricanes to a confidence-boosting seven-wicket BBL win over Sydney Thunder.

McDermott, who missed two matches after a training mishap, top scored with an unbeaten 53 from 34 deliveries as his side chased down a target of 151 with 11 balls to spare at Blundstone Arena on Monday night.

The victory, Hobart's second of the season from five matches, lifts them to fifth spot on the ladder , two points outside the top four.

McDermott shared an 85-run partnership with the in-form Macalister Wright , who fell late in the chase for 34 from 25 balls.

The pair took 22 runs from the two-over power surge taken in the 13th over to get the chase down to roughly a run a ball.

Thunder are long odds to make the finals, with just one win from six starts in a 10-games-per-team competition.

Earlier, captain Chris Green gave Thunder's innings a late boost with an unbeaten 33 from just 17 deliveries after coming to the crease at 92 for 6.

Thunder lost regular wickets throughout, including English import Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was run out without facing a ball. Kohler-Cadmore, who has a career strike rate of 140 at an average of almost 30, unsuccessfully took on the arm of Wright in the deep in the fourth over.

The experienced Jordan picked up an economical 2 for 20 from four overs, including the wicket of the dangerous Oliver Davies (20 off 17) during the power surge.

Chaudhary (2 for 26 from four) had opener Cameron Bancroft (21 from 20) caught and bowled with his spin, then returned in the 15th over to trap Nathan McAndrew lbw.