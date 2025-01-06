Bryant, Renshaw spoil Christian's comeback as Heat overpower Thunder

Brisbane Heat 174 for 5 (Bryant 72, Renshaw 48*, Ferguson 2-21) beat Sydney Thunder 173 for 8 (Warner 50, Christian 23*, Johnson 3-39, Neser 2-25) by five wickets

Chasing 174 at the Gabba, Heat were in big trouble at 43 for 3 before Bryant and Renshaw combined for a belligerent 108-run partnership to turn the match on its head. Bryant smashed 72 off 35 balls, while Renshaw whacked 48 not out off 33 balls as Heat reached the target with seven balls to spare.

It was a vital win for Heat, who reignited their title defence and moved to a 3-3 (one no result) record. After their attack fell apart in the backend of Heat's innings, with quick Wes Agar suffering the brunt with 1 for 61 from 3.5 overs, the shorthanded Thunder (4-2) missed their chance to claim the top spot on the BBL ladder.

Renshaw, Bryant turn match on its head

Heat's top-order struggles reared again and their hopes of victory looked forlorn at 53 for 3 after ten overs. The required run rate ballooned to over 12 an over as Bryant and Renshaw were forced to take the power surge earlier than Heat would have hoped.

It worked as a treat with Renshaw setting the tone by whacking Agar -for consecutive boundaries in the 11th over, which yielded 20 runs. Heat plundered 32 runs in the power surge and their momentum continued with Bryant and Renshaw trading massive blows.

Renshaw showcased his improved power game against spin with a huge six off Tom Andrews that sailed over deep midwicket. They smashed 72 runs in just five overs, as Bryant raced past Renshaw to reach his half-century off 26 balls.

Bryant fell in the 17th over, but Renshaw ensured Heat held their nerve at the death.

Dan Christian utilised his wealth of T20 experience to good effect • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Christian contributes with bat and ball

The 41-year-old Christian had not played a professional cricket match since BBL 12 and had spent the past two seasons as Thunder's assistant coach. But he had to answer an urgent call for Thunder after injuries to Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft following their horror collision in the field against Perth Scorchers.

Christian had been keeping fit in local NSW cricket and it showed with a terrific all-round performance. Coming in at 125 for 6 after Thunder were sent in, Christian wisely gave himself a few sighters, scoring just six runs off his first seven balls, before blasting a huge six off quick Xavier Bartlett that sailed 92m over the square-leg boundary. Christian added another six, fortuitously through a top edge, but his cameo proved he had not lost his power hitting.

He then came into the attack in the fourth over of Heat's innings and dismissed Nathan McSweeney , who feathered an attempted lap shot. Christian also bowled tidily at the death to finish with 1 for 25 from four overs as he utilised his wealth of T20 experience to good effect.

Neser returns in style

Amid Scott Boland's burgeoning popularity and strong form of numerous fringe international quicks in the BBL, Michael Neser has become the forgotten paceman of Australian cricket. He had started the domestic season brilliantly and claimed 4 for 27 against India A at the MCG in early November before suffering a significant hamstring injury in that match.

After being on the sidelines for almost two months, he was raring to go and opened the bowling along with Bartlett, ahead of left-arm quick Spencer Johnson who was held back until the seventh over. Neser's new ball prowess came to the fore in the third over when he dismissed Ollie Davies, who could only inside-edge an attempted ramp shot. It was a tame end for Davies, elevated to open in the absence of Bancroft.

David Warner continued his good form • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Neser returned and claimed the vital wicket of Sam Billings in the ninth over. He dug in a short-of-good-length delivery that Billings charged at but could only sky high in the air for Tom Alsop to complete an easy catch with the gloves. Neser finished with 2 for 25 from four overs and later hit the winning run.

Warner fires again

After a slow start to his captaincy reign, David Warner rediscovered his belligerent best with scores of 86 not out and 49 heading into this match. He produced again with 50 off 36 balls to hold together Thunder's innings.

Warner batted in mostly orthodox fashion in the powerplay and was determined to be Thunder's anchor as they lost consistent wickets. He made his move in the sixth over against legspinner Mitchell Swepson, sweeping him to the boundary on the first delivery before reverse-sweeping the next ball for another four.