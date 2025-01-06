Matches (5)
Heat vs Thunder, 25th Match at Brisbane, BBL 2024, Jan 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (N), Brisbane, January 06, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
L
L
L
A
Thunder
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 10:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH9 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 155.7 SR
8 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 112.36 SR
7 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 134.91 SR
10 M • 160 Runs • 20 Avg • 104.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 11.29 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 13.75 SR
ST10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 21.1 SR
ST3 M • 7 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
Squad
BH
ST
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
|Match days
|6 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
