Matches (5)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (1)

Heat vs Thunder, 25th Match at Brisbane, BBL 2024, Jan 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Brisbane, January 06, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BH Win & Bat
ST Win & Bat
BH Win & Bowl
ST Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Bryant
9 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 155.7 SR
NA McSweeney
8 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 112.36 SR
DA Warner
7 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 134.91 SR
CT Bancroft
10 M • 160 Runs • 20 Avg • 104.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 11.29 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 13.75 SR
CJ Green
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 21.1 SR
WA Agar
3 M • 7 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.15 start, First Session 18.15-19.45, Interval 19.45-20.05, Second Session 20.05-21.35
Match days6 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS64190.228
ST54180.309
PS63360.785
HH4316-0.301
BH6235-0.727
MR62440.413
AS6244-0.235
MS7254-0.531
Full Table