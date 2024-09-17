Matches (9)
WCL 2 (2)
CPL 2024 (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Royals vs Patriots, 18th Match at Bridgetown, CPL 2024, Sep 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 17, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
BR Win & Bat
STKNP Win & Bat
BR Win & Bowl
STKNP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
W
W
W
L
W
Patriots
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 308 Runs • 77 Avg • 174.01 SR
10 M • 206 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 145.07 SR
STKNP10 M • 338 Runs • 37.56 Avg • 147.59 SR
STKNP8 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 151.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 15 Wkts • 9.72 Econ • 15.6 SR
BR9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 16.91 SR
STKNP7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 15 SR
STKNP3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.64 Econ • 9.42 SR
Squad
BR
STKNP
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|17 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News
Jeremiah Louis joins brother Mikyle at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jeremiah will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons
Unbeaten Royals at full strength for home leg as Miller, Maharaj join squad
Alick Athanaze is fit and available for selection after having recovered from injury
Rutherford withdraws from CPL 2024 for personal reasons
Falcons opener Fakhar Zaman returns home to participate in Champions One-day Cup
Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Moeen Ali as Saim Ayub's replacement
New Zealand's Tim Robinson will act as a temporary replacement for Moeen and then for Gurbaz