Royals vs Patriots, 18th Match at Bridgetown, CPL 2024, Sep 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 17, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Q de Kock
5 M • 308 Runs • 77 Avg • 174.01 SR
R Powell
10 M • 206 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 145.07 SR
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 338 Runs • 37.56 Avg • 147.59 SR
KR Mayers
8 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 151.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JO Holder
10 M • 15 Wkts • 9.72 Econ • 15.6 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 16.91 SR
A Nortje
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 15 SR
PW Hasaranga
3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.64 Econ • 9.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BR
STKNP
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Kadeem Alleyne 
Allrounder
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Rivaldo Clarke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Nathan Sealy 
-
Ramon Simmonds 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isai Thorne 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Kevin Wickham 
Top order Batter
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024
Match days17 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BR54180.920
SLK64280.133
GAW43161.420
TKR43160.659
ABF8264-0.642
STKNP7162-1.146
Full Table