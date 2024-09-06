Matches (11)
Patriots vs Royals, 9th Match at Basseterre, CPL 2024, Sep 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Basseterre, September 06, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 361 Runs • 40.11 Avg • 159.73 SR
KR Mayers
6 M • 218 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 160.29 SR
RRS Cornwall
10 M • 227 Runs • 25.22 Avg • 173.28 SR
R Powell
10 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 169.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AR Nedd
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 18 SR
A Nortje
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 16 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 18 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 13.05 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 8 Wkts • 10.03 Econ • 24.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
STKNP
BR
Player
Role
Josh Clarkson 
Batting Allrounder
Joshua Da Silva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Ryan John 
Bowler
Johann Layne 
Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Mikyle Louis 
Opening Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Ashmead Nedd 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Veerasammy Permaul 
Bowler
Rilee Rossouw 
Top order Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Odean Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024
Match days6 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK22041.503
GAW22041.075
BR11022.363
TKR11022.200
STKNP4132-1.430
ABF4040-0.937
Full Table