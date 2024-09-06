Matches (11)
Patriots vs Royals, 9th Match at Basseterre, CPL 2024, Sep 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Basseterre, September 06, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Patriots
L
W
L
L
L
Royals
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
STKNP10 M • 361 Runs • 40.11 Avg • 159.73 SR
STKNP6 M • 218 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 160.29 SR
10 M • 227 Runs • 25.22 Avg • 173.28 SR
10 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 169.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
STKNP5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 18 SR
STKNP4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 16 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 13.05 SR
BR9 M • 8 Wkts • 10.03 Econ • 24.75 SR
Squad
STKNP
BR
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|6 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
