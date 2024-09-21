Matches (22)
Panthers vs Stallions, 9th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 21, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Panthers (Pakistan) FlagPanthers (Pakistan)
Stallions (Pakistan) FlagStallions (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Haider Ali
3 M • 149 Runs • 49.67 Avg • 98.67 SR
Usman Khan
3 M • 130 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 99.23 SR
Babar Azam
3 M • 225 Runs • 112.5 Avg • 100.44 SR
Tayyab Tahir
3 M • 112 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 86.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Hasnain
3 M • 9 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 17.33 SR
Usama Mir
3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 35.2 SR
Jahandad Khan
3 M • 9 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 14 SR
Mehran Mumtaz
3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 18.85 SR
Squad
PAN
STA
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Abdul Bangalzai 
Batter
Ahmed Bashir 
Bowler
Amad Butt 
Bowling Allrounder
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Azan Awais 
-
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Mohammad Umar 
Bowler
Mohammad Zeeshan 
Bowler
Mubasir Khan 
Allrounder
Rizwan Mehmood 
-
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Umar Siddiq 
Opening Batter
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days21 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup News

Babar ton, Jahandad three-for keep Dolphins winless

Stallions' 174-run win meant that the teams batting first have won all seven games so far in the tournament

Ghulam, Rizwan set up Markhors' third successive win

Their knocks helped Markhors pile up 284 before Agha and Imran picked three-fors to bowl out Dolphins for 192

Mubasir, Haider and spinners give Panthers comfortable win

Like the first four games of the tournament, the fifth match was also won by the side batting first

Zahid, Salman, Iftikhar help Markhors skittle Stallions

Both teams endured collapses but Stallions' 8 for 26 was too big a slump in the end

Usman century, Hasnain five-for headline Panthers' win

Fifties from Qasim Akram and Sahibzada Farhan led Dolphins' spirited attempt in the chase but it wasn't enough

Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR3300372.520
STA3210281.207
PAN321023-0.173
LIO20201-2.170
DOL30300-2.107
Full Table