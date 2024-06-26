Jordan Clark five-for cements Surrey's status at the top

Worcestershire condemned to innings-and-five-run defeat on final day at New Road

Surrey 490 beat Worcestershire 212 (Libby 77, J Taylor 3-19, Lawrence 3-49) and 273 (Kashif 66, Hose 64, Roderick 63, Clark 5-65) by an innings and five runs

Surrey cemented their place at the top of the Vitality County Championship as they completed an innings-and-five-run victory over Worcestershire at New Road with more than half a day to spare.

Worcestershire resumed on 207 for 5 - still needing 71 to avoid an innings defeat - and were bowled out for 273 by the reigning champions.

It was just the tonic that impressive Surrey needed before next week's top two meeting with Essex at the Kia Oval.

They produced an all-round professional performance with bat and ball and were back to their ruthless best after a shock innings defeat by Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl.

They batted consistently and had the cream on top in Dan Lawrence' s superb 175 which included what was at that stage the joint most runs conceded in an over - 38 - at the expense of Shoaib Bashir who is on loan from Somerset.

Surrey's seam attack, despite Dan Worrall's contribution restricted by an injury niggle, was ruthless in the way it worked its way through the fragile Worcestershire middle-order.

In their defence, newly promoted Worcestershire have a lengthy injury list including Club captain Brett D'Oliveira and evergreen leader of their attack in Joe Leach.

But, with the exception of hardened openers Jake Libby and Gareth Roderick, the remainder of the front-line batting does not suggest permanence at the crease.

Worcestershire resumed on 207 for 5 and quickly lost Matthew Waite who aimed to work Sean Abbott on the leg side and was plumb lbw.

Lawrence came into the attack and accounted for Tom Taylor who played back to the spinner and edged through to Surrey skipper Rory Burns at first slip.

The usually fluent Adam Hose put the accent on solely on defence and scored seven runs in the first hour.

Jordan Clark picked up his fourth wicket when Ben Allison shouldered arms and was bowled, and the end was close for Worcestershire when Adam Finch went lbw to a ball of full length from Worrall.

But Hose decided to go down with a flourish and struck three fours and a six in an over from Clark. He then pulled the same bowler for a massive six over deep midwicket to reach a 121-ball half-century.