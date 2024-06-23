Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)

Surrey vs Worcs, 40th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
40th Match, Worcester, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
Surrey FlagSurrey
490
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
(f/o) 212 & 273

Surrey won by an innings and 5 runs

Scorecard summary
Surrey 490/10(131.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Dan Lawrence
175 (223)
Tom Taylor
3/99 (24)
Jamie Smith
86 (138)
Ben Allison
2/55 (26.1)
Worcestershire 212/10(85.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Jake Libby
77 (211)
Dan Lawrence
3/49 (25)
Adam Finch
27* (71)
James Taylor
3/19 (8.3)
Worcestershire 273/10(92 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Kashif Ali
66 (106)
Jordan Clark
5/65 (18)
Adam Hose
64 (132)
Sean Abbott
2/50 (19)
end of over 926 runs • 1 wicket
WORCS: 273/10CRR: 2.96 
Shoaib Bashir0 (13b)
Jordan Clark 18-3-65-5
Daniel Worrall 9-2-16-1
91.6
W
Clark to Hose, OUT
Adam Hose b Clark 64 (132b 7x4 3x6 188m) SR: 48.48
91.5
Clark to Hose, no run
91.4
Clark to Hose, no run
91.3
Clark to Hose, no run
91.2
Clark to Hose, no run
91.1
6
Clark to Hose, SIX runs
end of over 915 runs
WORCS: 267/9CRR: 2.93 
Shoaib Bashir0 (13b)
Adam Hose58 (126b 7x4 2x6)
Daniel Worrall 9-2-16-1
Jordan Clark 17-3-59-4
90.6
Worrall to Bashir, no run
90.5
Worrall to Bashir, no run
90.4
1lb
Worrall to Hose, 1 leg bye
90.3
Worrall to Hose, no run
90.2
Worrall to Hose, no run
90.1
4
Worrall to Hose, FOUR runs
end of over 907 runs
WORCS: 262/9CRR: 2.91 
Shoaib Bashir0 (11b)
Adam Hose54 (122b 6x4 2x6)
Jordan Clark 17-3-59-4
Daniel Worrall 8-2-12-1
89.6
Clark to Bashir, no run
89.5
1
Clark to Hose, 1 run
89.4
6
Clark to Hose, SIX runs
89.3
Clark to Hose, no run
89.2
Clark to Hose, no run
89.1
Clark to Hose, no run
end of over 89Maiden
WORCS: 255/9CRR: 2.86 
Shoaib Bashir0 (10b)
Adam Hose47 (117b 6x4 1x6)
Daniel Worrall 8-2-12-1
Jordan Clark 16-3-52-4
88.6
Worrall to Bashir, no run
88.5
Worrall to Bashir, no run
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
TossWorcestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Mike Burns
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsSurrey 22, Worcestershire 2
Worcs Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JD Libby
bowled2837
GH Roderick
caught63140
Kashif Ali
caught66106
RP Jones
caught04
AJ Hose
bowled64132
EA Brookes
caught1030
MJ Waite
lbw1340
TAI Taylor
caught227
BMJ Allison
bowled723
AW Finch
lbw14
Shoaib Bashir
not out013
Extras(b 4, lb 7, nb 8)
Total273(10 wkts; 92 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR8512137
ESSEX8413125
SOM8215114
DURH821499
HANTS821497
NOTTS812592
WARKS802689
LANCS823387
WORCS803572
KENT814362
Full Table