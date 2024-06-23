Matches (13)
Surrey vs Worcs, 40th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
40th Match, Worcester, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
Scorecard summary
Surrey • 490/10(131.1 overs)1st INNINGS
175 (223)
3/99 (24)
86 (138)
2/55 (26.1)
Worcestershire • 212/10(85.3 overs)1st INNINGS
77 (211)
3/49 (25)
27* (71)
3/19 (8.3)
Worcestershire • 273/10(92 overs)2nd INNINGS
66 (106)
5/65 (18)
64 (132)
2/50 (19)
end of over 926 runs • 1 wicket
WORCS: 273/10CRR: 2.96
Shoaib Bashir0 (13b)
Jordan Clark 18-3-65-5
Daniel Worrall 9-2-16-1
91.6
W
Clark to Hose, OUT
Adam Hose b Clark 64 (132b 7x4 3x6 188m) SR: 48.48
91.5
•
Clark to Hose, no run
91.4
•
Clark to Hose, no run
91.3
•
Clark to Hose, no run
91.2
•
Clark to Hose, no run
91.1
6
Clark to Hose, SIX runs
end of over 915 runs
WORCS: 267/9CRR: 2.93
Shoaib Bashir0 (13b)
Adam Hose58 (126b 7x4 2x6)
Daniel Worrall 9-2-16-1
Jordan Clark 17-3-59-4
90.6
•
Worrall to Bashir, no run
90.5
•
Worrall to Bashir, no run
90.4
1lb
Worrall to Hose, 1 leg bye
90.3
•
Worrall to Hose, no run
90.2
•
Worrall to Hose, no run
90.1
4
Worrall to Hose, FOUR runs
end of over 907 runs
WORCS: 262/9CRR: 2.91
Shoaib Bashir0 (11b)
Adam Hose54 (122b 6x4 2x6)
Jordan Clark 17-3-59-4
Daniel Worrall 8-2-12-1
89.6
•
Clark to Bashir, no run
89.5
1
Clark to Hose, 1 run
89.4
6
Clark to Hose, SIX runs
89.3
•
Clark to Hose, no run
89.2
•
Clark to Hose, no run
89.1
•
Clark to Hose, no run
end of over 89Maiden
WORCS: 255/9CRR: 2.86
Shoaib Bashir0 (10b)
Adam Hose47 (117b 6x4 1x6)
Daniel Worrall 8-2-12-1
Jordan Clark 16-3-52-4
88.6
•
Worrall to Bashir, no run
88.5
•
Worrall to Bashir, no run
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Toss
|Worcestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Surrey 22, Worcestershire 2
Match Coverage
Worcs Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|28
|37
|caught
|63
|140
|caught
|66
|106
|caught
|0
|4
|bowled
|64
|132
|caught
|10
|30
|lbw
|13
|40
|caught
|2
|27
|bowled
|7
|23
|lbw
|1
|4
|not out
|0
|13
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 7, nb 8)
|Total
|273(10 wkts; 92 ovs)
<1 / 3>