Marchant de Lange leads Gloucestershire fightback after Timm van der Gugten's five-for

Glamorgan 133 for 7 (Carlson 37, Webster 3-16) trail Gloucestershire 179 (de Lange 46*, van der Gugten 5-59) by 46 runs

Marchant de Lange played a key role with bat and ball as Gloucestershire staged a spirited fightback on the opening day of the Vitality County Championship Second Division match against Glamorgan at Cheltenham.

The larger-than-life South African scored 46 not out and shared in a record-breaking stand of 75 with Ajeet Singh Dale as the home side recovered from 88 for 8 at lunch to post 179 in their first innings. He then took 2 for 21 in six overs with the ball as Glamorgan subsided to 133 for 7 by the time bad light brought a premature close with 3.5 overs unused.

Timm van der Gugten was the pick of the Glamorgan bowlers, returning season-best figures of 5 for 59 to justify skipper Sam Northeast's decision to field first. But his efforts were matched by Gloucestershire overseas all-rounder Beau Webster, who produced a startling three-wicket burst in 12 balls on a day when 17 wickets fell.

Kiran Carlson top-scored for Glamorgan with 37, but the Welsh county still trail by 46 runs with three first innings wicket remaining.

Twice dismissed cheaply when suffering a chastening innings defeat at the hands of Yorkshire in Scarborough earlier in the week, Gloucestershire's batsmen faced a test of nerve after being inserted on a green-tinged surface beneath cloud-laden skies. Although the pitch was initially low and slow and the new ball moved off the seam, there could be no mitigating circumstances to explain away an abject surrender that saw the home side go into lunch on 88 for 8, a parlous situation characterised by poor shot selection and execution.

Cameron Bancroft set the tone in the very first over, edging van der Gugten's second delivery behind to provide the first of five catches for wicketkeeper Chris Cooke. Ollie Price fell to the same bowler in identical fashion, pushing at a delivery that kept low and being caught at the wicket.

Ben Charlesworth and skipper Graeme van Buuren succumbed cheaply to ill-advised leg-side shots as Dan Douthwaite produced an incisive five-over spell of 2 for 7 from the College Lawn end, while James Bracey missed an attempted leg-side glance and was bowled by a ball from Andy Gorvin that deflected off his pad and onto the stumps as Gloucestershire subsided to 49 for 5.

Marnus Labuschagne came on to bowl seam up and afford the batsmen a period of respite, Miles Hammond and Webster adding 36 for the sixth wicket and hinting at a recovery. But the return of van der Gugten served to reinforce Welsh superiority, the overseas recruit removing Hammond lbw for 21 and then making a mess of Webster's stumps when the Australian played down the wrong line to a ball that moved back into him. Labuschagne then had Zaman Akhter caught behind without scoring to give the home side food for thought during the interval.

When Matt Taylor was comprehensively bowled by van der Gugten with the score on 104 shortly following the resumption, the end of the innings appeared to be in sight. But de Lange and Singh Dale had other ideas, the last wicket pair opening their shoulders to post a quickfire 50 in 47 balls and force Glamorgan's seamers onto the back foot for the first time.

By the time Singh Dale hoisted Mason Crane's leg spin to long-on and departed for a 45-ball 32, he and de Lange had surpassed the 73 made by John Mortimore and Jack Davey in 1972, the previous highest last wicket partnership for Gloucestershire in matches against Glamorgan.

Gloucestershire were grateful to the spirited de Lange, whose agricultural approach yielded an unbeaten 46 from 37 balls, with a quartet of fours and 2 sixes, and enlivened a hitherto subdued festival audience. It said a good deal about what had gone before, that these two were able to score more runs than the combined efforts of Gloucestershire's top seven.

Buoyed by the antics of their lower order, Gloucestershire kept plugging away with the ball end enjoyed no little success. Taylor had Eddie Byrom held at mid-on in the act of pulling, Akhter claimed the prized wicket of Labuschagne, who pulled to deep mid-wicket for 19, and de Lange induced Billy Root to edge a catch behind and depart for 21 as the visitors slipped to 59-3 in the 23rd over.

Gloucestershire then passed up an opportunity to dismiss Carlson on 11, de Lange putting down a chance on the deep fine leg boundary off the bowling of Singh Dale. No matter. Webster more than made amends when removing Northeast and Cooke in the space of three deliveries in the 35th over to reduce the Welsh county to 104 for 5.

Northeast contributed 19 in a stand of 45 for the fourth wicket with Carlson, only to then push at a length ball and offer a catch behind. Cooke fell in identical fashion and Douthwaite then succumbed to a leg-side strangle, caught at the wicket as Webster made further inroads to finish with 3 for 16 from eight overs.