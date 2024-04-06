Matches (14)
IPL (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
Championship [W] (1)
USA vs CAN (1)
OMA vs NAM (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
3rd Match, Hove, April 05 - 08, 2024, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
(102.3 ov) 292/7
Sussex FlagSussex

Day 2 - Sussex chose to field.

Current RR: 2.84
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Procter props up Northants before weather closes in again

Sussex bowlers chip away after century stand between Luke Procter and Karun Nair

ECB Reporters Network
06-Apr-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Luke Procter drives during his innings of 92&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Luke Procter drives during his innings of 92  •  Getty Images

Northamptonshire 292 for 7 (Procter 92, Nair 57, Seales 3-64) vs Sussex
Sussex and Northants finished the second day of their Vitality County Championship Division Two game with honours even at Hove. Northants were 292 for 7 at the close and with more time lost to rain and bad light a draw is the favourite result.
Northants resumed on 95 for 2 with both Luke Procter and Karun Nair looking in good touch. Nair raised the fifty partnership when he slash-cut Seales over backward-point for six before cover-driving the next delivery for four.
From the Cromwell Road end, Ollie Robinson bowled with five slips as John Simpson, the Sussex captain, experimented with a number of funky fields in an effort to make something happen. But if that placed pressure on the Northants batsmen it also left plenty of gaps in the field, and required the bowlers to hit their lengths.
When Northants lost their third wicket, at 177, it was something of a gift. Nair, who had batted with classy ease for his 57, hit an ordinary delivery from Danny Lamb - who was in the middle of an eye-catching gallop down the hill - straight to short extra-cover, when James Coles took a sharp catch. At lunch, Northants were 202 for 3, with Procter on 82 and George Bartlett, making a nervous-looking debut after signing from Somerset at the end of last season, on 17.
After the break, Sussex stepped up a gear. Coles bowled his slow left-arm deliveries at a quicker pace than usual to another attacking field. Bartlett, in particular, had difficulty against him though the batter got his own back when he drove Jack Carson for a straight six.
Procter looked more composed than his partner, so it was some surprise when, at 222, the Northants skipper was well caught by Tom Clark at first slip as he attempted to drive Coles. Procter had hit eight fours and a six in his 225-ball 92.
Sussex then took the new ball and with the second delivery with it Seales had Bartlett caught at third slip by Coles for 27 to make it 228 for 5. It was an excellent delivery, shaping into the batsmen and then seaming away off the pitch.
Twenty runs later Robinson, in his 18th over of the innings, finally got a deserved first wicket when he had Rob Keogh caught at first slip by Tom Alsop. Northants had lost three wicket in ten overs. But to their relief they edged to their first batting point shortly afterwards. Last season, when they were relegated from the Division One, Northants did not secure their first batting point until their fourth match.
With the light fading, Sussex went back to their spinners and Coles picked up his second wicket when Saif Zaib was well caught by Oli Carter at short leg. But the rain was not far away and it drove the players from the field with tea just round the corner. Play was abandoned for the day a little more than an hour later.
Luke ProcterNorthamptonshireSussexNorthants vs SussexCounty Championship Division Two

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Northants Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
EN Gay
caught510
J Broad
lbw2776
LA Procter
caught92225
KK Nair
caught57104
GA Bartlett
caught2770
RI Keogh
caught929
SA Zaib
caught3657
LD McManus
not out2244
MG Finan
not out15
Extras(lb 6, nb 10)
Total292(7 wkts; 102.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
GLAM1*0004
YORKS1*0003
LEICS1*0003
MIDDX1*0001
DERBS-----
GLOUC-----
NHNTS-----
SUSS-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved