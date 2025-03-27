Matches (7)
IPL (2)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
National T20 (2)
LIONS vs Dolphins, 23rd Match at Johannesburg, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
LIONS Win & Bat
DOLPH Win & Bat
LIONS Win & Bowl
DOLPH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LIONS
W
D
W
W
D
Dolphins
L
D
W
D
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:47
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27,28,29,30 March 2025 - day (4-day match)