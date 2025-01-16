Matches (13)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)

Limpopo vs KZN-Inland, 15th Match at Polokwane, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Polokwane, January 16 - 19, 2025, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
PrevNext
Limpopo FlagLimpopo
KwaZulu-Natal Inland FlagKwaZulu-Natal Inland
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
Limpo Win & Bat
KZNIN Win & Bat
Limpo Win & Bowl
KZNIN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane
Series
Season2024/25
Match days16,17,18,19 January 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA 4-Day Series Division 2

TeamMWLDPT
NCAPE430179.82
KZNIN321060.72
BOR412148.54
Mpuma310246.54
Limpo311141.6
SWD311137.96
EASTN404025.88
Full Table