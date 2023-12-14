Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur and Satheesh Shubha debut as India bat
England played two spinners in Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean, while the hosts went for three spinners in Mumbai
Toss India opt to bat vs England
On a cool Navi Mumbai morning, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in the one-off Test against England, who are playing their 100th match in the format, at the DY Patil Stadium.
Batter Jemimah Rodrigues, fast bowler Renuka Singh and Satheesh Shubha, who is primarily a batter but can also bowl seam, got their Test caps for India. The hosts opted for a combination of three spinners in Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, with the offspin option of Harmanpreet also available. There were two seamers in Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka.
England, on the other hand, opted for a four-member seam line-up with all of Kate Cross, Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer, who impressed with her high pace in the women's Ashes earlier this year, lining up alongside the allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. They resisted the temptation of playing Alice Capsey, who can bat in the middle order and chip in with offspin. England paired Sophia Dunkley to open with Tammy Beaumont, following injury to Emma Lamb.
They played two spinners in Sophie Ecclestone, coming on the back of a ten-wicket haul in the Ashes after which she underwent shoulder surgery, and Charlie Dean. Captain Heather Knight (offspin) and Dunkley (legspin) are also options available for the tourists.
This is the first women's Test in India since 2014, and the first India are playing since 2021. The pitch wore a brown look with not much grass on it.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shubha Satheesh, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo