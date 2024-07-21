Matches (17)
ENG v WI (1)
MLC (2)
Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
LPL (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (8)
Hindukush vs Mah-e-Par, 10th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Kunduz, July 21, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
HIS Win & Bat
MPS Win & Bat
HIS Win & Bowl
MPS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hindukush
W
W
W
W
W
Mah-e-Par
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:08
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
|Kunduz Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|21 July 2024 - day (50-over match)