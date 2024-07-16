Matches (21)
MLC (3)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (7)
RHF Trophy (3)
Mah-e-Par vs Pamir, 6th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Kunduz, July 16, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
MPS Win & Bat
PAL Win & Bat
MPS Win & Bowl
PAL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mah-e-Par
L
W
Pamir
W
L
NR
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Kunduz Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|16 July 2024 - day (50-over match)