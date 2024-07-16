Matches (21)
MLC (3)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (7)
RHF Trophy (3)

Mah-e-Par vs Pamir, 6th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Kunduz, July 16, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days16 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS220040.396
MAC211020.665
MPS21102-0.263
PAL20200-0.826
Full Table