Matches (12)
CPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs NL (1)

Band-Region vs Boost, 13th Match at Khost, GAK One Day, Sep 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Khost, September 02, 2025, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
PrevNext
Band-e-Amir Region FlagBand-e-Amir Region
Boost Region FlagBoost Region
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Band-e-Amir RegionBand-e-Amir Region
431060.411
3
Boost RegionBoost Region
532060.122
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:36
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Khost Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
Match days2 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR431060.793
BEAR431060.411
BOOST532060.122
SGR52304-0.210
AMOR40400-1.018
Full Table