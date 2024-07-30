Matches (19)
Mississauga vs Toronto, 8th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Brampton, July 30, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mississauga
L
A
L
L
W
Toronto
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TON7 M • 271 Runs • 45.17 Avg • 153.97 SR
5 M • 124 Runs • 31 Avg • 134.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TON5 M • 11 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 9.63 SR
TON9 M • 8 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
TON
BMP
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|30 July 2024 - day (20-over match)