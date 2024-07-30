Matches (19)
Mississauga vs Toronto, 8th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Brampton, July 30, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Bangla Tigers Mississauga FlagBangla Tigers Mississauga
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
7 M • 271 Runs • 45.17 Avg • 153.97 SR
HE van der Dussen
5 M • 124 Runs • 31 Avg • 134.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Junaid Siddique
5 M • 11 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 9.63 SR
Saad Bin Zafar
9 M • 8 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
TON
BMP
PLAYER
ROLE
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Dilraj Deol 
-
Nikhil Dutta 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jagandeep Singh 
-
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Armaan Kapoor 
Middle order Batter
Nicholas Kirton 
Batting Allrounder
Kanwar Mann 
-
Jatinderpal Matharu 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Rohid 
Bowler
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Rohit Paudel 
Batting Allrounder
Rishad Hossain 
Bowler
Saad Bin Zafar 
Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days30 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT22041.075
TON3214-0.038
SUJ21120.525
BRW21120.200
BMP2112-0.275
VAK3030-1.212
