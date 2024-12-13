Matches (12)
Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia, 2nd Match at Dubai,Gulf Cricket T20I, Dec 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, ICCA Dubai, December 13, 2024, Gulf Cricket T20I Championship
Kuwait FlagKuwait
Saudi Arabia FlagSaudi Arabia
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3044
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days13 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Gulf Cricket T20I Championship

TeamMWLPT
BHR----
KUW----
OMA----
KSA----
UAE----
