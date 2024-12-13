Matches (12)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
SMAT (4)
Nepal Premier League (4)
WI vs BAN (1)
Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia, 2nd Match at Dubai,Gulf Cricket T20I, Dec 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, ICCA Dubai, December 13, 2024, Gulf Cricket T20I Championship
What will be the toss result?
KUW Win & Bat
KSA Win & Bat
KUW Win & Bowl
KSA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kuwait
W
W
W
L
NR
Saudi Arabia
L
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:19
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Kuwait won by 4 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
05-Oct-2023
Saudi Arabia won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
01-Oct-2023
Kuwait won by 5 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
15-Sep-2023
Saudi Arabia won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
25-Oct-2021
Kuwait won by 9 wickets (with 56 balls remaining)
23-Feb-2020
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3044
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|13 December 2024 - day (20-over match)