U.A.E. vs Oman, 5th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 15, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Chopra
9 M • 291 Runs • 72.75 Avg • 132.27 SR
Muhammad Waseem
10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 157.06 SR
Shakeel Ahmed
9 M • 110 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 103.77 SR
Hammad Mirza
4 M • 95 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 131.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Jawadullah
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 13.29 SR
D Parashar
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 10.28 SR
Shakeel Ahmed
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 23.25 SR
Muzahir Raza
3 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
UAE
OMA
Player
Role
Aayan Afzal Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Vriitya Aravind 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Asif Khan 
Batter
Basil Hameed 
Middle order Batter
Rahul Chopra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Simranjeet Kang 
-
Mayank Kumar 
Opening Batter
Muhammad Farooq 
Allrounder
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Muhammad Waseem 
Opening Batter
Nilansh Keswani 
Allrounder
Omid Shafi Rahman 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Aryansh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanchit Sharma 
Bowler
Vishnu Sukumaran 
Top order Batter
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syed Haider 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Zuhaib 
Bowler
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3057
Hours of play (local time)09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days15 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Gulf T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
KUW11021.517
UAE11021.300
BHR1010-1.300
KSA1010-1.517
OMA-----
