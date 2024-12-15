Matches (10)
U.A.E. vs Oman, 5th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 15, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
Recent Performance
Last five matches
U.A.E.
W
W
W
W
W
Oman
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UAE9 M • 291 Runs • 72.75 Avg • 132.27 SR
UAE10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 157.06 SR
OMA9 M • 110 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 103.77 SR
OMA4 M • 95 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 131.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 13.29 SR
UAE7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 10.28 SR
OMA9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 23.25 SR
OMA3 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.2 SR
Squad
UAE
OMA
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3057
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|15 December 2024 - day (20-over match)