Bangladesh favourites to make Super Eight, but Nepal could ask difficult questions

Bangladesh could qualify even if they lose, but one more point will assure them of the Super Eight spot

Bangladesh are close to the Super Eight, and one more point will seal the deal • ICC/Getty Images

Match details

Bangladesh vs Nepal

June 16, Kingstown, 7.30pm local

Big picture: Bangladesh on the cusp of Super Eight

The only way Bangladesh can miss out is if they lose big against Nepal, and Netherlands beat Sri Lanka by a big enough margin with that game scheduled an hour after Bangladesh vs Nepal. Bangladesh will fancy sailing through as they have looked like the second-best team in Group D so far. They know they can't take Nepal lightly, more so after their close game against South Africa

But Bangladesh are high on confidence, a side on the mend that, only recently, went down in a T20I series against USA. Their top-order batting remains a concern but their middle-order batters and bowlers have carried them to this promising position.

Legspinner Rishad Hossain is the surprise package, with his seven wickets. He has often picked the crucial scalps and his skilful bowling has lifted Bangladesh's morale. The pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan have provided a strong backbone, and their relentless accuracy this tournament has often brought about well-timed breakthroughs.

Nepal are still smarting from their one-run loss against South Africa. They were left wondering how they messed up a chase where they were ahead at one point. Gulsan Jha's run out on the last ball left their legion of fans heartbroken, but their overall performance against one of the tournament's top teams gives them confidence for the next challenge. Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee shared seven wickets against South Africa at the same ground, while Aasif Sheikh comes in fresh off a stylish 42. Their big hitters are an X-Factor too.

Nepal have enough firepower to win, but Bangladesh, at this tournament, have shown an appetite for staying in the fight for longer periods. Key battles will be fought between their middle-order and Nepal's spinners, particularly how they play Sandeep Lamichhane. Bangladesh's fast bowlers, meanwhile, will look to exploit any lack of experience among the Nepal batters.

With Nepal wanting to finish the tournament with one win and Bangladesh equally motivated to take two points, expect another tight game in a T20 World Cup full of thrillers.

Form guide

Bangladesh WLWWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Nepal LLLLW

In the spotlight: Tanzid Hasan and Aasif Sheikh

Tanzid Hasan hasn't done anything special yet in the T20 World Cup but the left-hand opener played an attractive innings against Netherlands. His glut of powerplay boundaries gave Bangladesh their best start in the first six, since arriving in North America four weeks ago. Tanzid is strong on both sides of the pitch and shows presence of mind whenever the bowlers ask him tough questions. It is now a matter of staying long enough for a big score.

Aasif Sheikh was better known as the Nepal wicketkeeper who won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2022 for not running out the stumbling Andy McBrine. Those watching him bat for the first time against South Africa saw the other side of Sheikh: an attractive opener who can wow with his flicks. Sheikh's off side strokeplay also looked promising. After making 42 against South Africa's attack, he will aim to get even better.

Nepal will have to lift themselves after suffering a heart-breaking defeat against SA • ICC/Getty Images

Team news: More spinners in the offing

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Najmul Hosain Shanto (capt), 3 Litton Das (wk), 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Nepal have left-arm spinners Lalit Rajbanshi and Sagar Dhakal if they want more bowing options.

Nepal (probable): 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Anil Sah, 5 Dipendra Singh Airee, 6 Kushal Malla, 7 Gulsan Jha, 8 Sompal Kami, 9 Karan KC, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Abinash Bohara.

Pitch and conditions

Arnos Vale became a spin haven in the Nepal-South Africa match, producing 12 wickets for the spinners. There's light rain forecast for Sunday evening in the area and in case there is a washout, Bangladesh will be through to the Super Eight.

Stats that matter

Mustafizur Rahman boasts the lowest economy rate (minimum three overs), of 2.25 per over, among bowlers in the last four overs at this T20 World Cup

Aasif Sheikh's 42 against South Africa in their previous match is Nepal's highest score against a Full Member side.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Sompal Kami are the only survivors from the Bangladesh vs Nepal match in 2014 - their only previous encounter - when they faced off at that year's T20 World Cup.

Quotes

"If we were going to play on the same wicket, we could say it's going to be a battle of spin. But we are playing on a completely different wicket, a fresh wicket. So we will expect normal behaviour. We are not thinking anything differently until we bowl the first ball. After bowling the first ball, we might be able to read the pitch."

Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan on which pitch they will play on against Nepal