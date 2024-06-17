Matches (14)
37th Match, Group D (N), Kingstown, June 16, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(6.1/20 ov) 31/4
Nepal FlagNepal

Nepal chose to field.

Current RR: 5.02
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 28/3 (5.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:BAN 157
Nepal bowl with Jora in for Karan KC against unchanged Bangladesh

Nepal captain Paudel said he is expecting dew in the second innings

Abhimanyu Bose
16-Jun-2024 • 38 mins ago
Dipendra Singh Airee gets congratulated by team-mates, Nepal vs South Africa, Men's T20 World Cup, Kingstown, June 14, 2024

Dipendra Singh Airee picked three wickets against South Africa in Kingstown  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss Nepal chose to bowl against Bangladesh
At the ground where their spinners tamed South Africa, Nepal won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat. Nepal made one change to the side they fielded in their last game, with batter Sundeep Jora replacing fast bowling allrounder Karan KC. Bangladesh have not made any changes to their XI from their win against Netherlands in Kingstown.
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said that they want to give their bowlers the best conditions, saying that he expects dew in the second innings.
Samuel Badree in his pitch report said variable bounce is expected, as in the Nepal-South Africa match, and that spinners could dictate proceedings again.
A win for Bangladesh will see them make it to the Super Eight stage, but if Nepal win today, Netherlands could pip Bangladesh if they beat Sri Lanka in Gros Islet, in the game that starts an hour after this one.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Najmul Hosain Shanto (capt), 3 Litton Das (wk), 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman.
Nepal: 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Anil Sah, 5 Dipendra Singh Airee, 6 Kushal Malla, 7 Gulsan Jha, 8 Sompal Kami, 9 Sundeep Jora, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Abinash Bohara.
NepalBangladeshBangladesh vs NepalICC Men's T20 World Cup

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Tanzid Hasan
caught01
Litton Das
caught1012
Najmul Hossain Shanto
bowled45
Shakib Al Hasan
not out69
Towhid Hridoy
caught97
Mahmudullah
not out13
Extras(lb 1)
Total31(4 wkts; 6.1 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP3021-0.293
SL3021-0.777
