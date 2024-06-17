Nepal bowl with Jora in for Karan KC against unchanged Bangladesh

Nepal captain Paudel said he is expecting dew in the second innings

Toss Nepal chose to bowl against Bangladesh

At the ground where their spinners tamed South Africa, Nepal won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat. Nepal made one change to the side they fielded in their last game, with batter Sundeep Jora replacing fast bowling allrounder Karan KC. Bangladesh have not made any changes to their XI from their win against Netherlands in Kingstown.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said that they want to give their bowlers the best conditions, saying that he expects dew in the second innings.

Samuel Badree in his pitch report said variable bounce is expected, as in the Nepal-South Africa match, and that spinners could dictate proceedings again.

A win for Bangladesh will see them make it to the Super Eight stage, but if Nepal win today, Netherlands could pip Bangladesh if they beat Sri Lanka in Gros Islet, in the game that starts an hour after this one.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Najmul Hosain Shanto (capt), 3 Litton Das (wk), 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman.