Reece Topley returns as England bowl first in crucial Oman encounter

Toss England chose to bowl vs Oman

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first against Oman, as England embarked on the first of two must-win contests in Antigua with their hopes of progression from Group B hanging very much in the balance.

After a washout against Scotland and a heavy loss to Australia, England have no room for further setbacks if they hope to defend the T20 World Cup title that they won in Australia two years ago, which was a key reason for Buttler to forego first use of what looks to be a true batting surface at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"It looks a good wicket but we'd like to know how many runs we're chasing," Buttler said at the toss, with England's secondary target being a large enough win to eat into Scotland's near-four-point advantage on net run-rate, ahead of the Scots' final fixture against Australia on Sunday.

England made one change to the side that lost to Australia by 36 runs in Barbados, with Reece Topley 's left-arm seam coming into the starting line-up for the first time in the tournament, at the expense of Chris Jordan. Mark Wood, who was expensive in Barbados, retains his place in a high-pace seam attack alongside Jofra Archer, a twin prospect that Oman's batters may not relish.

Oman's own hopes of progression are over after three defeats from three, including a seven-wicket loss against Scotland at this same venue on Sunday. They too have rung the changes, with the return of Kashyap Prajapati at the top of the order, in place of Naseem Khushi, and Fayyaz Butt and Shoaib Khan in for Rafiullah and Shakeel Ahmed.

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Jofra Archer 9. Mark Wood, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley