Matches (19)
T20 World Cup (5)
CE Cup (4)
T20 Blast (10)
RESULT
28th Match, Group B, North Sound, June 13, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Oman FlagOman
47
England FlagEngland
(3.1/20 ov, T:48) 50/2

England won by 8 wickets (with 101 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Reece Topley returns as England bowl first in crucial Oman encounter

Left-arm seamer replaces Chris Jordan as England seek first of two victories to stay alive

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
13-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jos Buttler tosses the coin while Aqib Ilyas looks on, England vs Oman, T20 World Cup, Group B, Antigua, June 13, 2024

Jos Buttler tosses the coin while Aqib Ilyas looks on  •  ICC via Getty Images

Toss England chose to bowl vs Oman
Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first against Oman, as England embarked on the first of two must-win contests in Antigua with their hopes of progression from Group B hanging very much in the balance.
After a washout against Scotland and a heavy loss to Australia, England have no room for further setbacks if they hope to defend the T20 World Cup title that they won in Australia two years ago, which was a key reason for Buttler to forego first use of what looks to be a true batting surface at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
"It looks a good wicket but we'd like to know how many runs we're chasing," Buttler said at the toss, with England's secondary target being a large enough win to eat into Scotland's near-four-point advantage on net run-rate, ahead of the Scots' final fixture against Australia on Sunday.
England made one change to the side that lost to Australia by 36 runs in Barbados, with Reece Topley's left-arm seam coming into the starting line-up for the first time in the tournament, at the expense of Chris Jordan. Mark Wood, who was expensive in Barbados, retains his place in a high-pace seam attack alongside Jofra Archer, a twin prospect that Oman's batters may not relish.
Oman's own hopes of progression are over after three defeats from three, including a seven-wicket loss against Scotland at this same venue on Sunday. They too have rung the changes, with the return of Kashyap Prajapati at the top of the order, in place of Naseem Khushi, and Fayyaz Butt and Shoaib Khan in for Rafiullah and Shakeel Ahmed.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Jofra Archer 9. Mark Wood, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley
Oman: 1 Pratik Athavale (wk), 2 Kashyap Prajapati, 3 Aqib Ilyas (capt), 4 Zeeshan Maqsood, 5 Khalid Kail, 6 Ayaan Khan, 7 Shoaib Khan, 8 Mehran Khan, 9 Fayyaz Butt, 10 Kaleemulah, 11 Bilal Khan
Jos ButtlerReece TopleyOmanEnglandOman vs EnglandICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
ENG 100%
OMAENG
100%50%100%OMA InningsENG Innings

Over 4 • ENG 50/2

England won by 8 wickets (with 101 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
bowled123
JC Buttler
not out248
WG Jacks
caught57
JM Bairstow
not out82
Extras(nb 1)
Total50(2 wkts; 3.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33061.137
USA32140.127
PAK31220.191
CAN3122-0.493
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS33063.580
SCOT32052.164
ENG31133.081
NAM3122-2.098
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI33062.596
AFG22045.225
UGA3122-4.217
PNG2020-0.434
NZ2020-2.425
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.603
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP2011-0.539
SL3021-0.777
Full Table