Live - Scotland 51 for 0 as rain stops play again

Bad news first, we won't start on time, but the good news is that the skies are clearing over Kensington Oval and the sun is actually shining so we should return to regular scheduled programming soon. In fact, we're set to start at 11am local time (4pm UK) which is only half an hour late and no overs have been lost. Meanwhile, as the mop-up begins, speaking of Phil Salt's connection with Barbados, how cool is this?