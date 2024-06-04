Match delayed by rain
6th Match, Group B, Bridgetown, June 04, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Scotland FlagScotland
(6.2/20 ov) 51/0
England FlagEngland

Scotland chose to bat.

Current RR: 8.05
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 41/0 (8.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:SCOT 167
Live
Live
Updated 7 mins ago • Published Today

Live - Scotland 51 for 0 as rain stops play again

By Valkerie Baynes

Another rain delay

Play is halted by more rain, which arrived rather suddenly, sending the players from the field after 6.2 overs as the covers are put in place. Scotland are travelling nicely at 51 for 0.
1
1

Jones cuts loose

After a smashed solar panel on the roof of the stand and three consecutive boundaries for Michael Jones off Chris Jordan, Scotland finish the powerplay on 49 without loss.
6
4
4
1
1
1
1

Wood strikes... oh no!

Mark Wood thinks he's got George Munsey, skying one high towards deep third with Jos Buttler running back and sitting under it for what feels like an age before taking a comfortable catch. But off goes the no-ball siren and Wood is shown to have over-stepped by some margin. That'll sting for England. Munsey survives on 16.

Archer in action

Here's Jofra Archer's first over in international cricket in Barbados...
2
2
4
2
4
6
2
6

We are under way!

Mark Wood takes the ball for England and finds some late in-swing immediately but George Munsey finds his range.
1lb
1
4
1
4

New start time

Ok, take two... we are now due to begin at 11.25am (4.25pm UK) with no overs lost. Incidentally, there's 90 minutes of extra time for morning matches so we still have some time up our sleeves before we start losing overs should, heaven forbid, we have any further delays. Meanwhile, looks like the bad weather might be catching...
5
2
2
2

Tough to chase

7 successful run-chases in 24 T20Is on this ground
2
3
1
5

Dear Liza...

In a slight glitch for our new planned start time, it seems there is a hole, not in the bucket but the cover, so to speak. The rain which delayed play has left a small but very damp spot on the pitch, right on a good length. We're now looking at an inspection at 11.15am local time (4.15pm UK), which is 45 minutes after the original scheduled start.
2
2
2
7

Skies clearing

Bad news first, we won't start on time, but the good news is that the skies are clearing over Kensington Oval and the sun is actually shining so we should return to regular scheduled programming soon. In fact, we're set to start at 11am local time (4pm UK) which is only half an hour late and no overs have been lost. Meanwhile, as the mop-up begins, speaking of Phil Salt's connection with Barbados, how cool is this?
5
2
2

Rain, rain, go away!

The covers are on as a rain squall sweeps over Kensington Oval. Here's hoping we can start on time... everyone's raring to go.
3
3
2
10

Live show

2
1
2

Scotland win toss, bat

Scotland win the toss and bat first. Jos Buttler, England's captain, reckons he would have bowled first anyhow. He's "delighted" to have Jofra Archer back in his arsenal from injury. He'll be joined by Mark Wood, adding extra pace after getting the nod ahead of Reece Topley.
England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matt Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Brad Wheal, 10 Chris Sole, 11 Brad Currie
1
9
1
1

Familiar territory

16 T20s played by England in the Caribbean since 2014. No other full member nation has played more in that time.
1
2
1

Scotland are here to play

Defending champions England will be firm favourites, but Scotland are here to play, having progressed undefeated through the Europe Region Qualifier. This is the first match between these sides in the T20I arena. The last time they met in an ODI, back in 2018, Scotland won by six runs.
1
4
1

Game on!

Hello everyone. Welcome to our coverage of this opening game for England and Scotland at Kensington Oval, Barbados. There’s no shortage of familiarity with this place for England’s squad with Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan born hereand Phil Salt having lived here for some five years of his adolescence. England are highlighting some pretty impressive form from Salt too:
3
2
3
Win Probability
ENG 66.06%
SCOTENG
100%50%100%SCOT InningsENG Innings

Current Over 7 • SCOT 51/0

Live Forecast: SCOT 167
Match Coverage
Scotland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HG Munsey
not out1819
MA Jones
not out3020
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total51(0 wkts; 6.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA11021.451
CAN1010-1.451
IND-----
IRE-----
PAK-----
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NAM11020.000
OMA10100.000
AUS-----
ENG-----
SCOT-----
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG11026.250
WI11020.411
PNG1010-0.411
UGA1010-6.250
NZ-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
NEP-----
NED-----
Full Table
