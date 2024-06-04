Live - Scotland 51 for 0 as rain stops play again

Live
Live - Scotland 51 for 0 as rain stops play againBy Valkerie Baynes
Another rain delay
Play is halted by more rain, which arrived rather suddenly, sending the players from the field after 6.2 overs as the covers are put in place. Scotland are travelling nicely at 51 for 0.
Jones cuts loose
After a smashed solar panel on the roof of the stand and three consecutive boundaries for Michael Jones off Chris Jordan, Scotland finish the powerplay on 49 without loss.
Wood strikes... oh no!
Mark Wood thinks he's got George Munsey, skying one high towards deep third with Jos Buttler running back and sitting under it for what feels like an age before taking a comfortable catch. But off goes the no-ball siren and Wood is shown to have over-stepped by some margin. That'll sting for England. Munsey survives on 16.
Archer in action
Here's Jofra Archer's first over in international cricket in Barbados...
We are under way!
Mark Wood takes the ball for England and finds some late in-swing immediately but George Munsey finds his range.
New start time
Ok, take two... we are now due to begin at 11.25am (4.25pm UK) with no overs lost. Incidentally, there's 90 minutes of extra time for morning matches so we still have some time up our sleeves before we start losing overs should, heaven forbid, we have any further delays. Meanwhile, looks like the bad weather might be catching...
Tough to chase
7 successful run-chases in 24 T20Is on this ground
Dear Liza...
In a slight glitch for our new planned start time, it seems there is a hole, not in the bucket but the cover, so to speak. The rain which delayed play has left a small but very damp spot on the pitch, right on a good length. We're now looking at an inspection at 11.15am local time (4.15pm UK), which is 45 minutes after the original scheduled start.
Skies clearing
Bad news first, we won't start on time, but the good news is that the skies are clearing over Kensington Oval and the sun is actually shining so we should return to regular scheduled programming soon. In fact, we're set to start at 11am local time (4pm UK) which is only half an hour late and no overs have been lost. Meanwhile, as the mop-up begins, speaking of Phil Salt's connection with Barbados, how cool is this?
Rain, rain, go away!
The covers are on as a rain squall sweeps over Kensington Oval. Here's hoping we can start on time... everyone's raring to go.
Live show
Scotland win toss, bat
Scotland win the toss and bat first. Jos Buttler, England's captain, reckons he would have bowled first anyhow. He's "delighted" to have Jofra Archer back in his arsenal from injury. He'll be joined by Mark Wood, adding extra pace after getting the nod ahead of Reece Topley.
England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matt Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Brad Wheal, 10 Chris Sole, 11 Brad Currie
Familiar territory
16 T20s played by England in the Caribbean since 2014. No other full member nation has played more in that time.
Scotland are here to play
Defending champions England will be firm favourites, but Scotland are here to play, having progressed undefeated through the Europe Region Qualifier. This is the first match between these sides in the T20I arena. The last time they met in an ODI, back in 2018, Scotland won by six runs.
Game on!
Hello everyone. Welcome to our coverage of this opening game for England and Scotland at Kensington Oval, Barbados. There’s no shortage of familiarity with this place for England’s squad with Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan born hereand Phil Salt having lived here for some five years of his adolescence. England are highlighting some pretty impressive form from Salt too:
