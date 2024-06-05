Live report: India vs Ireland - India quicks all over Ireland on spicy pitch

Live
Live report: India vs Ireland - India quicks all over Ireland on spicy pitchBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
Take the pitch out of the equation
Bumrah can do that even when the pitch is helping him immensely. Goes for the yorker, and ends up hitting the base of the stumps on the full, after Little makes room to carve through the off side and fails to put bat on ball. Ireland are 77 for 9.
Trying to sell the game in the states is great .. love it .. but for players to have to play on this sub standard surface in New York is unacceptable .. You work so hard to make it to the WC then have to play on this .. #INDvIRE— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2024
Ireland go past their lowest total
Gareth Delany and Josh Little take their chances in the 13th over and score 14 off it. Hardik is the bowler. That takes them to 66 for 8.
Spinner time, wicket time
Axar Patel comes on and there's no respite for Ireland. Soft dismissal at first glance, Barry McCarthy caught and bowled attempting a shot that's neither attacking nor defensive, but the ball definitely stuck in the surface as he tried to push down the ground for one.
Ireland are 50 for 8 in 11.2 overs.
49 for 7
India picked four quicks (five if you include Shivam Dube, who would also be useful on this pitch), and you can see why. Mark Adair looks to make room to cut Hardik, and the ball jags away and makes him reach for it. Only manages to toe-end it in the air to Dube running in from deep point.
Ireland's lowest T20I total is... 68 all out, against West Indies during the 2010 T20 World Cup.
How challenging are the conditions?
16 Ireland were beaten 16 times in the powerplay today, the joint-second-most times by any batting team in a Men's T20I where ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs are available. The highest is 17 times by Nepal against Netherlands in Dallas yesterday.
That stat is from Sampath Bandarupalli.
Six down
In the tenth over. Siraj gets a short ball to lift awkwardly, and George Dockrell gets into a sub-optimal position to play it, stepping leg-side to make room but not going early enough so he's not in the most stable position. Would have been a hard ball to pull even if he'd moved earlier, and all he manages is a top-edge that Bumrah settles comfortably under at mid-on.
44 for 5
... in nine overs. Hardik gets a length ball to straighten in the corridor, and nicks off Curtis Campher.
This pitch in New York is very poor! #IREvsIND— Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 5, 2024
Bumrah joins the party
Harry Tector is out for 4 off 16 balls, and you've got to empathise with him because he's been at the receiving end of a ball doing all kinds of unpredictable things. The latest is a short ball from Bumrah that just keeps climbing, and he's late and cramped on the hook, and gets a bit of glove onto helmet and up in the air for the man at short extra-cover to get under.
Hardik gets Tucker
Looks like the wobble-seam ball, full but not quite up there for the drive, or at least not in these conditions. Lorcan Tucker looks to drive on the up, through mid-off or thereabouts, and it nips in and bowls him through the gate.
Ireland are 28 for 3 in 6.5 overs.
Test-match conditions
Uneven bounce- and seam movement continue to hound Ireland's top order. Arshdeep gets one lifter to hit the shoulder of Harry Tector's bat in the fifth over, and one to hit his right glove.
Then Jasprit Bumrah, coming on for the first time in the sixth, gets one to nip between Tector's bat and pad while defending, and bounce over the top of the stumps. Then he beats his outside edge with an away-swinger (seemed like swing rather than seam, at first glance) and then smacks his back thigh with a nip-backer that bounces more than expected.
A maiden to end the powerplay. Ireland are 26 for 2.
Double strike!
Two wickets for Arshdeep in the third over, and Ireland are 9 for 2.
The second wicket is the result of the uncertainty Arshdeep caused in Andy Balbirnie's mind. The left-arm quick got the ball swinging into the right-hander early, but he also got a number of balls to keep going with the angle across. He'd beaten both Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker this way, earlier in the over, and the final ball brings the wicket. Balbirnie looks to stay leg-side of the ball and steer it down to third, and it keeps going with the angle - it may even have left him slightly off the deck - and beats his outside edge to peg back off stump.
Superb new-ball bowling, and Arshdeep has put India right on top.
Arshdeep strikes early
Swing, uneven bounce, slow outfield
That's the evidence of the first 2.1 overs of this game. The bounce has been interesting. Ashdeep got a seam-up ball to bounce a second time before reaching the keeper, but both he and Siraj have also got the ball to reach the keeper at above shoulder height when they've bent their backs.
And the uneven bounce aids in India getting their first breakthrough at the start of the third over. Paul Stirling looks to hit against Arshdeeo's left-arm over angle, and the ball - pitching on the shorter side of a good length - climbs a bit more than expected, and all Stirling manages is a ballooning top edge to the keeper.
Ireland are 7 for 1.
India bowl and play four seamers
Interesting choice of attack from India. Four seamers including Hardik Pandya, but they haven't compromised on their spin options since they have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. This means Kuldeep Yadav sits out the start of this World Cup.
You can see why India went with Jadeja and Axar. The entire Ireland line-up bats right-handed, including the left-arm spinner George Dockrell and the left-arm quick Josh Little.
Three seamers and two spinners for Ireland, Paul Stirling says.
India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt) 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White.
India, Ireland, New York
It's India's first game at the T20 World Cup since Adelaide in November 2022. It seemed then that they were playing a jaded style of T20, and that they needed a serious refresh in the format. They've come to this World Cup with a lot of the personnel from that World Cup still in place, but they've all shown they can play differently if they need to.
Will they need to today? Ireland are their opponents, and New York is the venue. The pitch and outfield here will be under some scrutiny after what transpired on Monday between South Africa and Sri Lanka. All sorts of records were broken that day, mostly for slow scoring and dot balls. Today may not be a day for new-age T20. If there's something in the condition for the bowlers, it may empower both teams, but there's a chance they could narrow the quality gap between them, which could be just what Ireland want.
No matter how this pans out, we should be in for a fascinating game.
Word from Sidharth Monga in New York is that the pitch for this game isn't the one that was used for SA-SL but the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh. That wasn't a belter either, but it was certainly a decent one to bat on, as India showed while making 180. Asymmetric square boundaries though: 72m on one side and 63m on the other.
