Live report: India vs Ireland - India quicks all over Ireland on spicy pitch

The second wicket is the result of the uncertainty Arshdeep caused in Andy Balbirnie's mind. The left-arm quick got the ball swinging into the right-hander early, but he also got a number of balls to keep going with the angle across. He'd beaten both Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker this way, earlier in the over, and the final ball brings the wicket. Balbirnie looks to stay leg-side of the ball and steer it down to third, and it keeps going with the angle - it may even have left him slightly off the deck - and beats his outside edge to peg back off stump.