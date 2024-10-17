Matches (8)
2nd Semi-Final (N), Sharjah, October 18, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Preview

October 18 at T20 World Cup: West Indies take on New Zealand in a battle of underdogs

Neither team was a pre-tournament favourite but now they have a chance to make it to the final

Sruthi Ravindranath
Sruthi Ravindranath
17-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
West Indies made it to the semi-finals, England vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, October 15, 2024

West Indies celebrate their semi-final qualification  •  ICC/Getty Images

New Zealand vs West Indies

Sharjah, 6pm local time
New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
Tournament guide: New Zealand started the tournament with a big win against India. Following a loss against Australia, they went on to win the next two matches, against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, to seal a semi-final spot in a Women's T20 World Cup for the first time since 2016. West Indies started their campaign with a loss but won their next three games. They knocked out one of the tournament favourites England in their last group-stage match to qualify for the semi-final.
News brief: Stafanie Taylor missed the England game with a knee injury. In her absence, Qiana Joseph opened the innings and smashed 52 off 38 balls to give West Indies a memorable win. New Zealand, meanwhile, brought in left-arm spinner Fran Jonas for offspinner Leigh Kasperek for their match against Pakistan. Jonas picked up 1 for 8 in her two overs in a winning cause.
West Indies have won just five out of the 23 T20Is they have played against New Zealand. Two of those five wins came in the T20 World Cup, in 2012 and 2016. The 2016 game was also a semi-final, where West Indies defended 143 before going on to beat Australia to lift the trophy.
Player to watch: Few in women's cricket can hit the ball as hard as Deandra Dottin, and she has shown that at this World Cup too. She has the highest strike rate (167.30) and most sixes (6) so far in this tournament. Against England, she smashed offspinner Charlie Dean for two sixes and a four in an over. Her quick knocks meant West Indies did not have to worry about their net run rate throughout the group stage.
Georgia Plimmer has contributed crucial runs at the top of the order for New Zealand. The 20-year-old scored a 53 off 44 against Sri Lanka to set up the chase. In New Zealand's opening match, it was her 34 off 23 balls that took India by surprise. With 108 runs from four innings, at a strike rate of 122.72, she is currently New Zealand's top run-getter in the tournament. Given the average first-innings total in Sharjah in this tournament has been only 119, another quick start from her could be decisive.
West Indies WomenNew Zealand WomenNew ZealandWest IndiesNZ Women vs WI WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
NZ-W43160.879
IND-W42240.322
PAK-W4132-1.040
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W43161.536
SA-W43161.382
ENG-W43161.091
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table