Favourites India take on England in Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup semi-final

India

Story so far



India have played in a manner befitting their defending champions status. This team, under Niki Prasad , is perhaps stronger than the one that had two internationals - Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh - and won the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2023. They have demolished all their opponents , with wins over West Indies, hosts Malaysia and Sri Lanka in the group stage, and Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 6s. Only Sri Lanka pushed them to a degree, and India still beat them by 60 runs. All their games have been at the Bayumeas Oval where none of the other three semi-finalists have played so far.

What's working



The bowling and fielding. VJ Joshitha and Shabnam Shakil have provided early breakthroughs in almost every game, resulting in India picking up 19 wickets in the powerplay, the most by any team this tournament. Joshitha's ability to swing the ball both ways at just the right pace would make her role model Bhuvneshwar Kumar proud. There are shades of Bhuvneshwar in her action as well.

What's not working



Having bundled out West Indies for 44, Malaysia for 31 and restricted Bangladesh to 64 for 8, India completed their chases in 4.2, 2.5 and 7.1 overs respectively. Trisha and Kamalini also batted the bulk of the overs against Scotland and the rest of the batters did not do well in their only real test - against Sri Lanka. Vice-captain Sanika Chalke , who bats at No. 3, is the only other batter to face at least 20 deliveries in the tournament. If India's middle order is called on in the semi-final, it will be a largely untested one.

What to look out for



Prasad has led her team with maturity and calmness. Her field placements and bowling changes have been impressive. India are also one of the best fielding sides in Malaysia, led by Chalke who has already taken two blinders and makes things happen in the inner circle. They would believe that their bowling unit, backed by their fielders, is capable of defending almost anything.

Davina Perrin has been explosive at the top for England • ICC/Getty Images

England

Story so far



England can consider themselves unlucky, having had no-results against Ireland and Nigeria and losing out on the top spot in their Super 6 Group, which would have avoided a semi-final against India. They didn't carry forward points from their group-stage win against Pakistan either because Pakistan didn't make it to the Super 6s. England were dominant with bat against USA and in a must-win game against New Zealand to secure their semi-final berth.

What's working



What's not working



England are heavily reliant on Perrin with the bat. The middle order has been either untested or unconvincing. Perrin has had three different opening partners in four games, suggesting uncertainty about their combination - England have also played all 15 of of their squad members despite reduced game time in the competition due to rain.

What to look out for

