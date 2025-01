Favourites India take on England in Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup semi-final

England like to smash it. That's the mantra across all of England's white-ball teams and their Under-19 side is no different. Opener Davina Perrin has already shown why Birmingham Phoenix signed her as a 15-year old in the Women's Hundred in 2022. Her 131 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 145.55 includes five sixes, the joint most in the tournament . Her 74 off 45 against an impressive USA side helped England gun down 120 in just 14.2 overs, the highest successful chase in this tournament. With the ball, Tilly Corteen-Coleman is dead accurate with her left arm spin, with seven wickets at an average of 5.14 and an economy of 2.8. Prisha Thanawala provides able support with her offbreaks. Allrounder Trudy Johnson has shown batting prowess at No. 3 and is a genuine wicket-taking seamer. Wicketkeeper Katie Jones , who models herself on Sarah Taylor, looks like a world-class stumper already with nine dismissals in three games, including a record five against New Zealand.