Live - Jurel falls for 94, Nair nears double-ton

This has been a proper toil for the Lions bowlers. Nair and Sarfaraz have been happy to take their time and are in no rush. Nair got to his half-century inside the first hour in 85 balls. Sarfaraz survived a few nervy moments - a couple of deliveries by Hull from around the stumps kept low - before he got to his fifty in 84 balls. The two have also added a century stand. What's stood out from Sarfaraz is that he has curbed his natural instinct to attack. Only off his 93rd ball did he actually force an attacking shot - against Rehan Ahmed's legspin back over his head.