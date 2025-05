Live - Jurel falls for 94, Nair nears double-ton

He would have walked back post the tea break assured in his mind of getting to the century. However, eight short of the ton, Sarfaraz wafted at what was an innocuous straight delivery that was going down leg side. The bottom edge was brilliantly picked up neatly by Lions captain and wicketkeeper James Rew low to his left. It was a loose shot and while Sarfaraz would blame the break, he would also be the first to admi it was entirely an avoidable error. While Sarfaraz is not part of the Test squad, a big century overseas is always is good to keep the selectors interested.