Live - Jurel falls for 94, Nair nears double-ton

Live - Jurel falls for 94, Nair nears double-tonBy ESPNcricinfo staff
Jurel falls early on day 2
Would Karun Nair reach his double century first or would Dhruv Jurel beat his senior partner en route to his own century? That was the first question on a sunny Saturday for the steadily filling Spitfire ground in Canterbury. Unfortunately for Jurel, though, six short of the landmark, he got sucked into playing what seemed like a fuller-length delivery, only to offer a thick edge brilliantly pouched by second slip.
Jurel has been amongst the most impressive young batters to emerge in the last two years and has shown his temperament and daring during England’s tour of India last year, where he made his debut and was player of the match in the Ranchi Test. Never shy to play the shot, Jurel went for a drive against a delivery from Ajit Singh Dale that pitched on that teasing length where the batter feels it is full, but it is a wee bit short. Jurel’s mistake, though, was playing away from the pitch of the delivery and he paid the price.
1
A dominant opening day for India A
In a new era for men's Test cricket in India, there is a fair intrigue around the composition of their batting line-up for the five-match series against England starting next month. Nair made a strong case for his inclusion for his first Test match since 2017. He struck a mammoth century to finish unbeaten on 186.
Sarfaraz and Jurel also provided timely reminder of what they bring to the side in these conditions. Against a largely inexperienced Lions bowling attack, they made merry. Sarfaraz would feel he missed out after being dismissed on 92. Jurel is unbeaten on 82 and has a century for the taking.
The story of the day was Nair, who has pushed his case for Test selection, writes Nagraj Gollapudi, who was in Canterbury.
16
11
6
2
Jurel makes a mark
Dhruv Jurel has looked compact from the moment he walked in. He has cashed in on any width offered and used the crease well against spin. The short balls too haven't bothered him. He looks in sublime touch, the shot to get to his half-century is testimony to that. He went onto the back foot against the length ball on the fifth stump and punched it through cover to get to fifty off 68 balls.
16
11
10
4
Nair pushes Test case with century
From Nagraj Gollapudi:
Karun Nair bit his lip at the first mistake he had committed when, 11 runs away from what would be his 24th first-class century, he played at a delivery that he could have possibly left alone from Ajeet Singh Dale. But Emilio Gay, at second slip, failed to pouch an easy catch offering Nair the opportunity he encashed happily post the tea break by raising his bat to celebrate the landmark.
While the Lions’ bowling attack is barely experienced, the century is significant for Nair, who will be contention for the middle-order slot in the first Test in Leeds.
42
24
14
7
Sarfaraz falls for 92
From Nagraj Gollapudi:
He would have walked back post the tea break assured in his mind of getting to the century. However, eight short of the ton, Sarfaraz wafted at what was an innocuous straight delivery that was going down leg side. The bottom edge was brilliantly picked up neatly by Lions captain and wicketkeeper James Rew low to his left. It was a loose shot and while Sarfaraz would blame the break, he would also be the first to admi it was entirely an avoidable error. While Sarfaraz is not part of the Test squad, a big century overseas is always is good to keep the selectors interested.
14
17
2
16
Tea relief for Lions
Tea India A 227 for 2 (Sarfaraz 92*, Nair 91*) vs England Lions
A long toil for the Lions bowlers. Nair and Sarfaraz ground them. There weren't too many extravagant strokes. Sarfaraz opened up towards the end of that session. He first lofted Rehan over his head and then slog-swept offspinner Dan Mousley over midwicket. There also featured a Zaman Akhter over where he hit three fours - all through the arc between point and third. A chanceless innings from Sarfaraz so far.
Nair wouldn't have survived the session if second slip had managed to hang on to the edge off Ajeet Singh Dale. Nair was on 89 then and it was the final over of the session.
7
5
3
2
Fifties for Nair and Sarfaraz
This has been a proper toil for the Lions bowlers. Nair and Sarfaraz have been happy to take their time and are in no rush. Nair got to his half-century inside the first hour in 85 balls. Sarfaraz survived a few nervy moments - a couple of deliveries by Hull from around the stumps kept low - before he got to his fifty in 84 balls. The two have also added a century stand. What's stood out from Sarfaraz is that he has curbed his natural instinct to attack. Only off his 93rd ball did he actually force an attacking shot - against Rehan Ahmed's legspin back over his head.
18
9
5
1
Jofra Archer in the house
From Matt Roller:
Jofra Archer is in Canterbury, chatting with England managing director Rob Key on the boundary’s edge. England initially hoped that he’d make his red-ball comeback in one of these Lions fixtures, but the thumb injury he sustained at the IPL has pushed that back, and he has some heavy strapping on it this afternoon.
Key told Sky Sports last week that Archer’s injury – which ruled him out of England’s ongoing ODI series against West Indies – had set him back by “a couple of weeks”. Key said: “The whole plan with Jofra was more about getting four-day cricket into him… He’ll probably play the Championship games for Sussex [at the end of June]. He’ll be ready, we thought around the second Test; it might be the third Test now, but we’ll wait and see. It’s nothing too serious.”
Brydon Carse (toe) and Chris Woakes (ankle) both missed England’s Test against Zimbabwe during their own comebacks, but have since returned to play Championship cricket. Carse took 1 for 39 – and an outstanding catch at deep square leg – in England’s win over West Indies yesterday, while Woakes is due to play for the Lions in Northampton next week. England also insist that Gus Atkinson will be fit for the first Test against India despite a hamstring strain.
2
2
1
1
There was a tree - remember this?
From Nagraj Gollapudi:
It has been 20 years since it suffered a violent death. Great words and poems have been written about it. Cowdrey wished, as his last act on earth, to hit a four towards this legend, which survived both the World Wars to live and tell its own tale. Before it started ailing around 1998, batters were challenged to clear it – eventually only three managed in its 200-plus year lifetime. Eventually when it died, confronted by a gale force wind, multitude of obits and condolence poured from across the world. Keating aptly noted, the “gushing” obits befitted a mini Royal.
I am talking about the Canterbury Lime, which has its own space in history of cricket.
PS: The book in the picture is from the sports shop inside Spitfire Ground
1
1
Nair, Sarfaraz see off opening session
Lunch India A 86 for 2 (Nair 26*, Sarfaraz 17*, Jack 1-16) vs England Lions
Nair and Sarfaraz Khan snatched back any psychological edge England Lions might have momentarily gained with Jaiswal’s wicket. Nair was watchful, but not letting go of any scoring opportunities, picking some fluent cover driven fours. Sarfaraz, too, got into rhythm quickly as Lions’ bowlers fed him either hit-me lengths or bowled too wide.
5
5
2
1
Jaiswal pays the price for T20 slog
Here's Nagraj Gollapudi from Canterbury:
It has been ten days since Jaiswal played in Rajasthan Royals’ final match of IPL 2025, hitting 19-ball 36 with seven boundaries including two sixes. With the India A games overlapping with the rescheduled IPL playoffs, there’s always the danger of taking time in making the necessary shift, both in mind and technique. On Friday, Jaiswal had shown enough restraint to not go chasing at balls. Of course, if the delivery was bad, as the hip-high short delivery from Hull early on was, Jaiswal did the needful to spank it high over deep square leg for the first six of the morning.
Post the first drinks-break, though, Jaiswal was challenged by the discipline of Zaman Akhter, who bowled lengths that forced the left-hander to play and miss. Did that affect him? Probably. Against a length delivery that was angling away towards fifth stump from Eddie Jack, who was bowling from the Nackington Road end, Jaiswal went for a wild slog and was easily caught behind.
2
2
The contrasting ways of Jaiswal and Nair
After left-arm quick Josh Hull trapped Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw early, Karun Nair walked in at No. 3 and has looked solid. He hasn't been in T20 mode, as seen at the nets yesterday, but has been solid with a compact technique. He has played late, let the ball come to him. His only four thus far came when right-arm quick Ajeet Singh Dale strayed on his pad.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, at the other end, has batted like someone who's played Test cricket recently. The confidence reflects in his flying start. He picked a short one from Hull early to pull it over deep midwicket. Importantly, the pair has seen off the opening spell from the new-ball bowlers.
4
6
Tour of England, officially underway
Matt Roller is in Canterbury for the 1st unofficial Test between England Lions and India A: India’s Test series in England will run into August but the tour is already up and running at the end of May.
There’s a smallish crowd in at Canterbury for the first day of a four, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran opening up for an India A team with 56 Test caps between them; Jaiswal is among seven capped players in their XI. They are up against an inexperienced England Lions XI, with only six caps (five for Rehan Ahmed, one for Josh Hull).
Hull has shared the new ball with Gloucestershire’s Ajeet Singh Dale, who induced an early outside edge from Jaiswal which was missed at third slip. The Lions’ squad for this fixture initially featured Chris Woakes, but he will now only play in the second India A fixture at Northampton after a successful recent comeback for Warwickshire.
1
1
Bumrah relishing 'swinging' English conditions
Jasprit Bumrah wants to get his hands on the Dukes balls and play in swinging conditions in England: "Playing in England is always a different challenge," Bumrah told Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 cricket YouTube channel. "I always love bowling with the Dukes ball. But I don't know how much the Dukes ball is doing right now because there's always constant changes to the ball. But the weather, the swinging conditions. And then when the ball becomes soft, there's always a challenge. So I always look forward to playing in England.
"England are playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don't really understand it too much," he added. "But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets."
2
Nair, Thakur, Reddy hit Canterbury nets
Shardul Thakur shifts to red-ball mode in Canterbury pic.twitter.com/gupNHbp1Dh— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 29, 2025
Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhimanyu Easwaran hit the nets on the eve of India A’s four-day match against England Lions in Canterbury. Nagraj Gollapudi says tomorrow’s game – which is also likely to feature Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed and Aakash Deep - is the start of an audition for a couple of spots in India’s Test team for the upcoming five-match series against England.
5
3
2
2
Karun Nair gets ready for India comeback
Karun Nair last played for India more than eight years ago. But a solid Ranji Trophy season for Vidarbha, for whom he scored 863 runs at an average of 53.93, and a couple of good county cricket stints helped him make a comeback in the Test side for the five-match series in England.
Currently, he is with India A in Canterbury, preparing for the first four-day game against England Lions that starts on Friday. Here's a sneak peek of his net session.
Karun Nair gets ready for his India comeback pic.twitter.com/KpYXZ3dOVq— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 29, 2025
3
7
2
1
Ponting tips Arshdeep for Test debut
Ricky Ponting reckons Arshdeep Singh could make his Test debut for India this summer in England. Ponting is Arshdeep’s coach at Punjab Kings in the IPL; they are playing Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a place in the IPL final this evening.
"He'll play in the Test series over there,” Ponting told PTI. “Bumrah Siraj, you know, to have a left-arm option there as well, I think it'd be outstanding. And you think of any English conditions, the way that Arshdeep bowls, he presents the seam as good as anybody, right-arm or left-arm, that's currently playing the game.
"I think he could play the first Test over there and he wouldn't let anybody down. I think it's the right time for him as well. He is in his sort of mid-20s, probably right now at the peak of his powers, I think it'd be a great selection for India in those Test matches."
Arshdeep had received his maiden call-up to the India Test squad for the five-match series in England. The other quicks in the 18-man squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur.
16
14
5
2
Overview of the summer
India's upcoming summer in England is big, like bigger-than-you'd-think big. In a two-month window, India's senior men and women, the A team, and the Under-19 team will be playing their England counterparts in various formats. India have also just announced a 16-member squad for a Mixed Disability T20 International Series against England in June and July.
There’s going to be a lot happening, so this is your one-stop destination for everything informative and entertaining during these tours. List of events, in chronological order, and resources that will give you a bird's-eye view of the summer.
Unofficial Tests (May 30 to June 16): India A begin their tour under Abhimanyu Easwaran with two unofficial Tests against England Lions before taking on the India Test team in a warm-up game.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur are part of the A team as well as the Test team. So are Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan who could join the A squad for the second unofficial Test after completing their IPL duties.
Five men's Tests (June 20 to August 4): The first assignment for both India and England in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle is also the showpiece event as India's Test team begins a new era under Shubman Gill, following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill's predecessors as captain.
Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Tests due to a cautious approach to his workload. Mohammed Shami did not make the squad as he was not fully fit. Ajit Agarkar, India's chairman of selectors, answered all the important questions around selection here.
England, who did not lose a home series in the previous WTC cycle, will hope to start strong while keeping an eye on preparing for the Ashes in Australia later in the year. They haven't finalised their squad yet and have concerns over their fast bowlers. Mark Wood has been ruled out of the series. They also have Tim Southee as a special skills assistant in place of James Anderson.
Under 19 Tests and ODIs (June 24 to July 20): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old prodigy, and Ayush Mhatre, who debuted for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will be part of India's Under-19 line-up that will face England Under-19s in five Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests.
Women's white-ball series (June 28 to July 22): England and India will play five T20Is followed by three ODIs, India's final 50-over series before the Women's ODI World Cup at home in September. It will also be Nat Sciver-Brunt's second assignment after taking over from Heather Knight as England captain.
Shafali Verma was not picked in India's ODI squad but made it back to the T20I squad. England are currently hosting West Indies in ODIs and T20Is and are yet to announce their squads.
Between June 21 and July 3, India will also play a Mixed Disability T20 series comprising seven matches in England, including one at Lord’s on June 25, the 42nd anniversary of India’s victory in the 1983 ODI World Cup final.
The summer kicks off with India A training today ahead of their four-day fixture against the Lions in Canterbury, from where we hope Nagraj Gollapudi will have updates for us very soon.
16
9
3
4