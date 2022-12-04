Shakib 5 for 36, Ebadot 4 for 47 as India bundled out for 186

41.2 overs India 186 (Rahul 73, Shakib 5-36, Ebadot 4-47) vs Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan 's guile and Ebadot Hossain 's short ball combined potently on a two-paced surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium as India stumbled to their second-lowest ODI total against Bangladesh. That they got as far as 186 was down to KL Rahul, who batted at the No. 5 slot that's been so productive for him in ODIs (he now has 526 runs there at an average of 58.44 and a strike rate of 112.39) and scored a superbly paced 73 off 70 balls.

Litton Das, standing in as Bangladesh captain, suggested that the pitch might be "a little bit sticky" while sending India in at the toss. Soon it was evident that there would be plenty of natural variation for the spinners. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, introduced as early as the fourth over, ripped his first ball past Shikhar Dhawan's outside edge, and then dismissed the left-hander in his next over with one that kept going with the angle to defeat the reverse-sweep and ricochet onto the stumps off chest and glove.

Shakib came on inside the first powerplay too, and his second ball showed that India would be in for an exceedingly difficult time against the left-arm spinner. The ball was delivered with plenty of undercut to try and exploit the inconsistent turn on offer, and Rohit Sharma, playing for turn, was bowled between bat and pad. Until then, the India captain had looked fluent, getting to 27 at close to a run a ball with four fours - including two gorgeous back-foot punches - and a pulled six.

Two balls after dismissing Rohit, Shakib had his second, slowing his pace down to induce an uppish drive from Virat Kohli, but the ball went clean off the middle of the bat and would have run away for four had Litton, diving full-length to his right at short extra-cover, not plucked it out of the air one-handed.

From 49 for 3, India recovered through two partnerships that were cut short just as they promised to grow into substantial proportions. Shreyas Iyer made 24 and seemed to be carrying on the form he showed on the New Zealand tour, only to fall to the short ball, Ebadot gaining extra bounce to produce the top-edge as the batter looked to drag a pull from outside off stump.

With Rishabh Pant out of the tour, Rahul was India's wicketkeeper and Washington Sundar their No. 6. They came together at 92 for 4 and pushed the score past 150, not particularly quickly - Washington scored his runs at less than a run every two balls - or without incident, with Ebadot dropping a straightforward chance after Washington chipped Mehidy to the right of long-off.

Ebadot Hossain used the short ball well to pick up four wickets • AFP/Getty Images

When Shakib returned to the attack in the 33rd over, Washington had been at the crease for 40 balls and not hit a boundary. He tried to manufacture one with a reverse-sweep, and hit it fairly well, but ended up picking out the fielder at backward point.

India were playing four allrounders including Washington, which gave them plenty of notional depth going into the game. As it turned out, though, the three allrounders at Nos. 7, 8 and 9 lasted just 10 balls between them. Shakib caught Shahbaz Ahmed at cover, off Ebadot, and dismissed the other two, and those two wickets again showed just how tricky it was to face him.

Both balls pitched in roughly the same area, on a good length and close to off stump with a bit of initial in-drift, and Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar offered roughly similar defensive responses, only for the former to be bowled past the outside edge and the latter to be lbw, beaten on the inside edge.

All this while, Rahul had looked significantly more secure than any of his team-mates, and had given the Bangladesh bowlers little room for error with their lengths, sweeping productively against the spinners and pouncing on the pull and cut when the quicks had dropped marginally short.

With India eight down, he played the shot of his innings, extending his follow-through ever so slightly on a drive to loft Ebadot over mid-off and onto the boundary cushions. The next ball was slightly off line, and Rahul stepped across to help it to the fine leg boundary. India were into the 170s now and still only in the 40th over of their innings. But their hopes of going past 200 crashed in the same over, as Ebadot pounded the pitch with another short ball; Rahul took on the pull, but the ball got big on him, and that was that.