Root holds the fort with 99* as India put brakes on Bazball

England 251 for 4 (Root 99*, Reddy 2-46) vs India

Shubman Gill declared the return of "boring Test cricket" but England did not care. They scored uncharacteristically slowly - at just 3.02 runs per over - and ground their way into the ascendancy on their slowest-scoring full day of the Bazball era, as Joe Root reached the close a run short of his 37th Test century and his eighth at Lord's.

"Baz-Baz-Bazball! Come on, I want to see it," Mohammed Siraj was heard telling Root over the stump microphones, as England put their attacking shots away during a wicketless second session. "No more entertaining cricket, lads," Gill told his team-mates, after Ollie Pope left the ball alone outside his off stump. "Welcome back to the boring Test cricket."

Boring suited England just fine. The crowd at Lord's were probably anticipating a very different day when they cheered Ben Stokes' decision to bat first after winning his third consecutive toss, but a sluggish surface and a disciplined bowling effort from India 's seamers - including the returning Jasprit Bumrah - led England to scale back their usual aggressive intent.

But India will be heartened by the fact that after a long day in the field, they have kept England in check. The bowling heroes of their 336-run win at Edgbaston, Siraj and Akash Deep, both went wicketless, but timely scalps for Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and two in an over from Nitish Kumar Reddy ensured that England never got away from them.

Root walked in straight after Reddy's first over, which accounted for both England openers and saw Gill drop a tough chance off Pope in the gully, and quickly got his head down. He put on 109 with Pope for the third wicket, then an unbroken 79 with Stokes for the fifth - though Stokes' apparent groin issue could become a major worry.

India had their own injury problem to worry about: Rishabh Pant tried to grimace through the pain after being struck on the index finger as he tried to gather a rare loose ball from Bumrah, but instead spent the last 49 overs off the field . But Dhruv Jurel proved an able deputy, taking a fine catch to dismiss Pope as Jadeja found his outside edge with the first ball after tea.

Brendon McCullum ordered a pitch with "plenty of life in it" after England's heavy defeat at Edgbaston but his plea either arrived too late or fell on deaf ears. It was clear within an over that this was a slow surface, with Ben Duckett edging through to Pant on the half-volley; Bumrah, who replaced Prasidh Krishna, immediately called for the slip cordon to stand closer.

Duckett was repeatedly struck on the body in the first hour as Bumrah nipped the new ball off the seam, while Zak Crawley was frenetic. He changed his guard several times and threw his hands at the ball; while he nailed three cover drives, he slashed another over the slips and regularly played-and-missed at both Akash Deep and Siraj.

But it was Reddy, wicketless in Birmingham, who made the breakthroughs. He struck first with perhaps the worst ball of the morning, a long-hop on Duckett's hip which he under-edged to Pant on the pull, but then dismissed Crawley with one of the best, a wicked outswinger which angled in then shaped away late the take the outside edge.

Pope was reprieved by Gill in between those two dismissals and batted as though determined to live up to his tag - coined by Steve James in the Times - as "the worst starter since prawn cocktail". But he made it through to lunch unscathed, and dug in alongside Root after the interval; early in the second session, they went 28 consecutive balls without scoring.

Root, the senior pro, recognised that the best way to play Bumrah was from the non-striker's end: he faced only two balls of his five-over spell after lunch, pinching singles from both to give Pope the strike back. They added 70 in a sleepy second session, as India's seamers hung the ball wide outside off stump and waited for a mistake which didn't come.

It finally arrived straight after tea, as Pope flashed hard at Jadeja and edged through to Jurel. He stood disconsolate, bent over his bat handle in disbelief that he had thrown his wicket away. India had another soon after, as the battle between the ICC's No. 1-ranked Test batter and bowler ended swiftly: Bumrah nipped one back off the seam to peg Harry Brook's off stump back.

Stokes was underway early with consecutive cuts for four, but looked uncomfortable against spin once more and survived an lbw shout from Reddy via DRS thanks only to the on-field umpire's call. He was in obvious discomfort after a leave against Akash Deep, but batted on getting treatment from England's physio during another long delay.