Live blog - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - The IPL 2023 final rematch

Live
Live blog - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - The IPL 2023 final rematchBy Alagappan Muthu
Toss: Titans bowl
Who has the advantage after the toss?0 votes
Super Kings
Titans
From Deivarayan Muthu at the ground: The Chepauk pitch that was used on Friday was an atypical one, with not much turn on offer for the spinners. Instead, the ball slid on to the bat nicely, especially in the early exchanges. Believe it or not, CSK's spinners didn't take a single wicket in the season-opener. It was only the second instance of CSK's spinners going wicketless at Chepauk since May 2015.
Speaking on his Youtube channel, R Ashwin felt that the current pitches are a throwback to the quick, bouncy ones in 2010. In that season, CSK had started with four seamers - Albie Morkel, L Balaji, Justin Kemp and Sudeep Tyagi. Today, CSK have strengthened their pace bowling even further by pairing Pathirana up with Mustafizur. Ashwin also credited the curator, Ramesh Kumar, for relaying the red-soil pitches, which now offer more bounce. During the season-opener, Faf suggested it was a typical Chennai pitch at the toss, but the way it behaved surprised quite a few.
�
�
�
�
Team news
Two new captains still getting used to the job and it becomes clear as Gill says bat first, and then immediately strikes it off and goes bowl first.
That might be a nod to how the pitch behaved in the first match - it had pace and bounce and a former Super King Matthew Hayden mentioned that this surface has grass on it so it will come onto the bat nicely too. Plus, one side of the ground is shorter than the other. 68m vs 64m. So that'll be hard to defend while bowling second.
Titans are unchanged. CSK have brought in Pathirana, whom Gaikwad calls, "our Malinga" in place of Theekshana
CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Sameer Rizvi, 8 MS Dhoni (wk), 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Tushar Deshpande
Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaikh Rashid, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner
Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaikh Rashid, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner
Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Azmatullah Omarzai, 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Umesh Yadav, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Spencer Johnson, 11 Mohit Sharma
Subs: Sai Sudharsan, BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad
Subs: Sai Sudharsan, BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad
�
�
�
�1
Quick recap with Jaddu bhai
Andha naal, nyabagam... (Memories of that day...)
�
�
�
�
Welcome!
Kohli vs Dhoni. Hardik vs his old team. And now a rematch of the 2023 final. Whoever drew up this IPL schedule wasn't kidding around. So neither will we. Lets just take this moment to savour the amazing cricket that we've already seen. Russell, Klaasen, Kohli, Bumrah -- and the best part of it all is, we still got two months of this! Makes me wanna burst into song. But I won't. Because my singing voice is trash. Sai Kishore's on the other hand...
�2
�1
�
�1