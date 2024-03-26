Live blog - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - The IPL 2023 final rematch

Kohli vs Dhoni. Hardik vs his old team. And now a rematch of the 2023 final. Whoever drew up this IPL schedule wasn't kidding around. So neither will we. Lets just take this moment to savour the amazing cricket that we've already seen. Russell, Klaasen, Kohli, Bumrah -- and the best part of it all is, we still got two months of this! Makes me wanna burst into song. But I won't. Because my singing voice is trash. Sai Kishore's on the other hand...