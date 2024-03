Live blog - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - The IPL 2023 final rematch

From Deivarayan Muthu at the ground: The Chepauk pitch that was used on Friday was an atypical one, with not much turn on offer for the spinners. Instead, the ball slid on to the bat nicely, especially in the early exchanges. Believe it or not, CSK's spinners didn't take a single wicket in the season-opener. It was only the second instance of CSK's spinners going wicketless at Chepauk since May 2015.