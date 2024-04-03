Live Report - DC vs KKR - Vizag's last game for IPL 2024

Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed moved the new ball around in the last match in Vizag, which set up the win over CSK for DC. KKR are coming off some success with Sunil Narine as the opener. If they continue with Narine at top, this is going to be a spicy start. We might even see Anrich Nortje in early if Narine happens to blast through the first two overs.