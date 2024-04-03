Matches (4)
16th Match (N), Visakhapatnam, April 03, 2024, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Today
2:00 PM

KKR chose to bat

Live
Updated 7 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - DC vs KKR - Vizag's last game for IPL 2024

By Sidharth Monga

Narine against the moving ball?

Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed moved the new ball around in the last match in Vizag, which set up the win over CSK for DC. KKR are coming off some success with Sunil Narine as the opener. If they continue with Narine at top, this is going to be a spicy start. We might even see Anrich Nortje in early if Narine happens to blast through the first two overs.

KKR bat first; Sumi replaces injured Mukesh for DC

Interesting that both sides would have batted first had they won the toss. As it turns out, Shreyas Iyer wins it for KKR and they will be batting first. So neither side worried about the dew.
KKR have recalled Ankush Raghuvanshi to their middle order. DC have lost Mukesh Kumar to injury with Sumit Kumar replacing him.
Kolkata Knight Riders PD Salt†, VR Iyer, SS Iyer*, RK Singh, A Raghuvanshi, SP Narine, AD Russell, Ramandeep Singh, MA Starc, Harshit Rana, CV Varun
Delhi Capitals PP Shaw, DA Warner, MR Marsh, RR Pant*†, T Stubbs, AR Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Salam, A Nortje, I Sharma, KK Ahmed
1

Starc vs Nortje

Match 16 of IPL 2024. DC vs KKR. Two former DC mates, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, going up against each other. Will Mitchell Starc and Anrich Nortje find ways out of their trouble? Will Sunil Narine open? What does Andre Russell have in store? Can David Warner continue his good run against Narine? What does Prtihvi Shaw have in store for us? A lot of sub-plots await.
1
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR33061.249
KKR22041.047
CSK32140.976
LSG32140.483
GT3214-0.738
SRH31220.204
DC3122-0.016
PBKS3122-0.337
RCB4132-0.876
MI3030-1.423
Full Table
