Live
Live report - PBKS vs SRH - Will sixes fly in Mullanpur too?By Himanshu Agrawal
Powerplay bosses!
182 SRH batters' strike rate in the powerplay this season
That is the highest among all sides so far in IPL 2024. Their run rate of 11.67 during that phase is also the most. Never in doubt that Head and Abhishek have drilled a lot of fear into bowling line-ups.
PBKS' new-ball bowler Kagiso Rabada has been expensive too. Bowling in the first innings in the last two years, his economy rate has been 9.6.
�
�2
�
�
Team news
PBKS bowl first. A mini-roar from the crowd, and a screeching noise from the mic blur Dhawan's voice. He says Livingstone "is still recovering".
Cummins would have bowled first too (does it really matter to his batters?!).
Slightly skewed square boundaries tonight: 63m to one side, and 70m to the other. 72m hit straight down the ground, with the shortest and longest pocket being 56m and 75m, respectively.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan
Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat
Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips and Rahul Tripathi
Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips and Rahul Tripathi
�
�
�
�2
Hello!
Whatever they touch, turns to six. SRH batters have HA(c)Ked - Head, Abhishek and Klassen'ed - their way to one six after another. PBKS' Bairstow, Curran and co, on other other hand, haven't quite Bazballed yet in terms of runs. Until they found this man. Here's one Shashank presenting the other's redemption: from toiling on Mumbai's maidans to turning heads at the IPL. Both SRH and PBKS are stuck in a mid-table traffic jam - and they will gleefully pocket two points before it gets too late.
�
�
�
�1