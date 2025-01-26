Matches (32)
KnightRiders vs DC, 20th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Abu Dhabi, January 26, 2025, International League T20
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders FlagAbu Dhabi Knight Riders
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 04:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sharafu
10 M • 201 Runs • 20.1 Avg • 119.64 SR
JM Clarke
9 M • 182 Runs • 20.22 Avg • 133.82 SR
SD Hope
6 M • 260 Runs • 52 Avg • 140.54 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 125.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JO Holder
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 11.5 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 24.66 SR
Zahir Khan
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 19.33 SR
OP Stone
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
ADKR
DC
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adhitya Shetty 
Bowler
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Charith Asalanka 
Batting Allrounder
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Ibrar Ahmad 
-
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shahid Bhutta 
-
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 
Bowler
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days26 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV651101.386
MIE63360.189
ADKR63360.127
DC6336-0.232
SW5234-1.320
GG5142-0.540
Full Table