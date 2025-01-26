Matches (32)
KnightRiders vs DC, 20th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match, Abu Dhabi, January 26, 2025, International League T20
What will be the toss result?
ADKR Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
ADKR Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KnightRiders
W
L
W
L
W
DC
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR10 M • 201 Runs • 20.1 Avg • 119.64 SR
ADKR9 M • 182 Runs • 20.22 Avg • 133.82 SR
DC6 M • 260 Runs • 52 Avg • 140.54 SR
10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 125.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ADKR6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 11.5 SR
ADKR10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 24.66 SR
DC8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 19.33 SR
DC8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
ADKR
DC
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|26 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
