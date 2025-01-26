Matches (32)
Warriorz vs Giants, 21st Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match (N), Sharjah, January 26, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warriorz
W
L
W
L
L
Giants
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 124.8 SR
7 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 128.09 SR
GG10 M • 326 Runs • 36.22 Avg • 124.9 SR
10 M • 212 Runs • 30.29 Avg • 132.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 13 SR
SW5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 21.6 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 10.91 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 17.27 SR
Squad
SW
GG
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|26 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
