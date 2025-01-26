Matches (32)
PAK vs WI (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
BBL (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Super Smash (2)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
England in India (1)

Warriorz vs Giants, 21st Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match (N), Sharjah, January 26, 2025, International League T20
PrevNext
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Gulf Giants FlagGulf Giants
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SW Win & Bat
GG Win & Bat
SW Win & Bowl
GG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Charles
8 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 124.8 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
7 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 128.09 SR
JM Vince
10 M • 326 Runs • 36.22 Avg • 124.9 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 212 Runs • 30.29 Avg • 132.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Jawadullah
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 13 SR
TG Southee
5 M • 5 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 21.6 SR
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 10.91 SR
B Muzarabani
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 17.27 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
SW
GG
Player
Role
Tim Southee (c)
Bowler
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ethan D'Souza 
Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Traveen Mathew 
Bowler
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Rohan Mustafa 
Top order Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Virandeep Singh 
Allrounder
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days26 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV651101.386
MIE63360.189
ADKR63360.127
DC6336-0.232
SW5234-1.320
GG5142-0.540
Full Table