Spotlight on returning Rabada as MI and GT tussle for top spot

Big picture: A race for top two finish

It wasn't too long ago that Gujarat Titans (GT) were on a winning spree, Mumbai Indians (MI) were figuring out how to put a 'W' next to their name, especially after being outclassed by GT in Ahmedabad. The tables have somewhat turned now. It's MI who are riding high on their six-match winning streak and GT have lost two of their last five games, which has brought these two teams - level on 14 points - face to face for a delicious clash that will not only give the winner the top spot on Tuesday night, but also bode well for them to finish in the top two at the end of the league stage.

Just like MI were buoyed by Jasprit Bumrah joining them last month, GT will hope the return of Kagiso Rabada adds more teeth to their already potent bowling attack to take on the mighty MI batting line-up at a high-scoring ground. GT already have Prasidh Krishna leading the Purple Cap race and Mohammed Siraj running hot in the powerplays, and if Rabada and the off-colour Rashid Khan rally around the two strike fast bowlers, GT could spoil MI's party at home.

One of GT's biggest strengths this season has been their top three, and if there is a bowling attack breathing fire right now, it's MI's, having recently skittled Rajasthan Royals for 117. If MI can send back GT's top order cheaply, which has not been done this IPL yet, it will give a peak into what kind of contingency plans GT have in order, especially with the playoffs approaching.

These are two of the best-looking sides of this IPL and unless rain (more on that later) makes winning the toss an advantage, this has the makings of being the biggest clash of the week.

Form guide

Mumbai Indians WWWWW

Gujarat Titans WLWWL

The big question

In the spotlight

Kagiso Rabada is coming into the tournament fresh after a one-month drug suspension, and even though his team is well placed to finish in the top four, there will be a lot of spotlight on Rabada on Tuesday evening. He had gone back home in slightly mysterious circumstances last month for what was being called "personal reasons" at the time, and it will be expected of him to perform a key role against an in-form MI batting line-up so that their playoffs chances don't dwindle.

Trent Boult has settled into his new-ball role nicely ever since Bumrah has returned to the squad, allowing the left-arm quick to focus more on the powerplay than in the death overs. He has, however, excelled in both phases of the game, splitting his 16 wickets into eight each for the powerplay and the death. With 10 strikes from the last three games, MI will hope Boult gives them multiple breakthroughs again, especially to break GT's top three quickly.

Team news

Mitchell Santner's fitness is the only question mark in MI's camp, as he is nursing a finger injury since playing in Hyderabad last month. He is close to regaining 100% fitness; bowled on Sunday and Monday in the nets, and the team will take a call on his inclusion on game day.

Mumbai Indians (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Will Jacks, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Corbin Bosch/Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Karn Sharma.

Rabada didn't train or bowl a lot in the nets on Monday evening, although he is available for selection. GT have been playing with three overseas players for a while now, and Rabada could slot straight into the XI, perhaps in place of Ishant Sharma, who has leaked 11.18 runs an over this IPL.

Gujarat Titans (probable): 1 B Sai Sudharsan, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Washington Sundar, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Siraj, 12 Ishant Sharma/Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada got Gujarat Titans' first wicket of IPL 2025, and he is back in action for them • IPL

Pitch and conditions

There is some rain expected on Tuesday evening, but we should have a game, even if truncated, because of brief interruptions caused by some rain and thunderstorm. The pitch for this game will be the same as the one used for the RCB and CSK matches, so another run-fest awaits. The pitch was covered on Monday night towards the end of the training sessions for any unseasonal drizzle and the dampness underneath, unless the sun beats down on an uncovered pitch on Tuesday, could provide some help for the quicks.

Stats that matter

GT lead the head-to-head against MI 4-2, and have won the last three encounters between them.

Jos Buttler has played for MI (2016 and 2017) and also holds an impressive record them, averaging 53.72 for 591 runs with one century and four half-centuries. It's the second-best average against MI (minimum 10 innings), after KL Rahul's 74.23.

Buttler, however, doesn't have great numbers against Bumrah in the IPL: 68 runs in 72 balls with only one six and two dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav has the second-most sixes in the middle overs of this IPL. He has 19, just behind Nicholas Pooran's 23. The most for GT are 13 by Buttler.

Suryakumar is already striking at 175.69 against spin this IPL, and his record against Rashid Khan bodes well for MI's middle overs: no dismissals in 64 balls, and 91 runs scored at a strike rate of 142.18.

Another win will make it seven in a row for MI, a record also held by RCB in 2011 and CSK in 2013.

Quotes

"He's working extremely hard, with all the work that he's putting in. As far as technicalities and things, that's a matter for him and I'd rather not comment on any technical matter in particular. Suffice to say that he's worked extremely hard."

GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki says Rashid Khan is sweating it out to get back to form