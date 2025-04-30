Can reignited RR stem MI's ominous momentum?

Big picture - RR alive, but only just

Across all the matches played over 18 seasons of the IPL, a select few remain etched in the collective memory. The mention of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is likely to evoke a night of chaos, disbelief, and unforgettable drama from 2014

It was the night when Corey Anderson tore into RR's attack, James Faulkner delivered that full-toss, and Aditya Tare etched his name in IPL folklore with the winning six. It was the night when Rahul Dravid, usually so unflappable, flung his cap to the ground in frustration. It wasn't just a cricket match, it was pure theatre.

Eleven years on, as RR and MI meet once again, this time in Jaipur, echoes of that 2014 night at the Wankhede reverberate again. There's heightened expectation of something just as jaw-dropping unfolding at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, fueled by what the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi did on Monday night.

Suryavanshi's 38-ball 101 ended RR's streak of failed chases and five stinging defeats. It also kept them alive in the tournament, at least mathematically. But there's no time for them to revel in the afterglow with games coming thick and fast. On Thursday, RR face an MI outfit gathering momentum like a rolling stone, unbeaten in five games and now perched in the top two.

Rohit Sharma has regained his timing, a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah is bowling like only he can, Suryakumar Yadav is coaxing the ball to every corner, Trent Boult is hooping them around, and Will Jacks has put on two impactful performances after a lukewarm start to the season. There's suddenly an air of invincibility around MI.

Thursday's clash, in essence, is one between a team reignited and one in full flight.

Rajasthan Royals WLLLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Mumbai Indians WWWWW

In the spotlight - Suryavanshi and Rohit

Vaibhav Suryavanshi began his IPL journey with a six and has now rocketed into the spotlight with a stunning century. As his bat-swing and hand-eye coordination turn heads, teams are watching closely. RR batting coach Vikram Rathour has revealed that Suryavanshi is among the few batters readily welcoming Jofra Archer's hostility in the nets. With a clash against Jasprit Bumrah looming, all eyes will be on the boy wonder once again. began his IPL journey with a six and has now rocketed into the spotlight with a stunning century. As his bat-swing and hand-eye coordination turn heads, teams are watching closely. RR batting coach Vikram Rathour has revealed that Suryavanshi is among the few batters readily welcoming Jofra Archer's hostility in the nets. With a clash against Jasprit Bumrah looming, all eyes will be on the boy wonder once again.

Rohit Sharma's rising form. After tallying just 56 runs in his first six innings and missing a game due to a niggle, Rohit has returned with scores of 26, 76*, 70, and 12, each innings displaying his trademark powerplay aggression. His change in fortunes has also mirrored MI's stirring run of wins. Can he sustain this surge? Kieron Pollard sees the shift in the tone of press-conference questions as a reflection of's rising form. After tallying just 56 runs in his first six innings and missing a game due to a niggle, Rohit has returned with scores of 26, 76*, 70, and 12, each innings displaying his trademark powerplay aggression. His change in fortunes has also mirrored MI's stirring run of wins. Can he sustain this surge?

Team news and probable XIIs

Sanju Samson will remain on the sidelines as he nurses a side strain.

Rajasthan Royals (probable): 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Shubham Dubey, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Sandeep Sharma, 12 Yudhvir Singh.

Corbin Bosch made a superb first impression after coming in as a replacement for an unwell Mitchell Santner in MI's previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, hitting 20 off 10 balls and picking up 1 for 26. If Santner has recovered, it'll be an interesting selection dilemma for Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Will Jacks, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Corbin Bosch/Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Karn Sharma.

Pitch and conditions

Pace on the ball worked to Gujarat Titans' disadvantage in the previous game in Jaipur, while Rashid Khan conceded just 24 in his four overs. For RR, Maheesh Theekshana was able to get some grip off the surface, taking 2 for 35. On Thursday, though, the fast bowlers on both sides - Archer for RR, Boult and Bumrah for MI - have the quality to find answers in all conditions. Weather-wise, conditions are expected to remain oppressive with temperatures having touched 40 degrees Celsius.

Stats and trivia

RR have won their last five games against MI in Jaipur. Their last defeat came in 2012.

Sandeep Sharma has a favourable match-up against Rohit. He has dismissed him five times in 12 T20 innings while conceding just 38 runs off 44 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav has equalled Robin Uthappa (10) for most consecutive scores of 25 or more in the IPL.

Bumrah's economy rate of 7.5 is the best among fast bowlers who've delivered 10 or more overs this season.

