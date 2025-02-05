Ireland look to reacquaint themselves with the rhythm of Test cricket

Big picture: Can Ireland shake off the rust?

It's still winter in Ireland but Test cricket is set to come out of the cold after a six-month gap. Their multi-format tour to Zimbabwe, their previous Test opponents , begins with a one-off Test in Bulawayo from Thursday. The game isn't part of the World Test Championship, but it gives the visitors the opportunity to complete a hat-trick of wins in the span of a year after taking more than five years to win their first Test.

Ireland are coming into the game after a training camp as part of their preparation. Harry Tector said the camp was about facing bowlers off their full run-ups again and getting back to the rhythm of Test batting. The players will hope it helps them work around the lack of game time.

For Zimbabwe, who last won a Test in March 2021, this is a chance to end their drought. While most of those losses have been heavy, the one against Ireland last July anything but. In fact, they were well placed at the start of the final day before they let the game slip. So, they will want to make amends.

Zimbabwe are without Sikandar Raza, who is in the UAE for the ILT20, but they will be buoyed by the presence of Sean Williams, who is fit after struggling with a back injury during the recent Test series against Afghanistan. Williams was the joint-highest run-getter (254) for Zimbabwe in that series along with captain Craig Ervine. The pair will form the core of Zimbabwe's batting line-up once again.

Form guide

Zimbabwe LDLLD (last five Tests, most recent first)

Ireland WWLLL

Can Harry Tector rediscover his form for Ireland? • AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Blessing Muzarabani and Harry Tector

Blessing Muzarabani's pace and bounce, along with a high-release point - he is 6'6" tall - will pose a tough challenge to all batters. Fresh off a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan, he could run through line-ups along with Richard Ngarava, like they did in Belfast where they reduced Ireland to 21 for 5 in helpful conditions 's pace and bounce, along with a high-release point - he is 6'6" tall - will pose a tough challenge to all batters. Fresh off a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan, he could run through line-ups along with Richard Ngarava, like they did in Belfast where they reduced Ireland to 21 for 5 in helpful conditions in 2024

Harry Tector is arguably Ireland's most gifted batter. But he had a middling 2024 across formats, scoring 477 runs in 21 games, at an average of 22.71. A return to form will boost his confidence as well as the progression of his team. is arguably Ireland's most gifted batter. But he had a middling 2024 across formats, scoring 477 runs in 21 games, at an average of 22.71. A return to form will boost his confidence as well as the progression of his team.

Team news: Raza to stay at ILT20

With Raza not available and Zimbabwe leaving out Dion Myers and Tadiwanashe Marumani, one of Vincent Masekesa (legspinner) and Nicholas Welch (top-order batter) - who are the new additions to the squad - might get a game. With Brian Bennett offering all-round options, Zimbabwe have the option of handing Johnathan Campbell, the son of former Alistair Campbell, a spot in the top order.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Joylord Gumbie (wk), 2 Ben Curran, 3 Johnathan Campbell, 4 Craig Ervine (capt), 5 Sean Williams, 6 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 7 Brian Bennett, 8 Newman Nyamhuri, 9 Vincent Masekesa, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Ireland might go unchanged from their last Test match. They also have the option of bringing in legspinner Gavin Hoey in place of left-arm fingerspinner Matthew Humphreys, if the pitch is less conducive to spin.

Ireland (probable): 1 Peter Moor, 2 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Paul Stirling, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Andy McBrine, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Craig Young/Gavin Hoey, 11 Matthew Humphreys

Pitch and conditions

The two Tests between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan produced contrasting contests, with the first one seeing 1427 runs for just 24 wickets, and the second producing 968 for 40. While there isn't much known about the nature of the surface, the weather - as Tector put it - is "definitely going to be hot". So spinners could play a big role as the game goes on.

Stats and Trivia

Zimbabwe's last Test win at home came in 2013 vs Pakistan. They have played 16 Tests since without having won any. They are the only team without a Test win at home since the start of 2014.

Zimbabwe's last and only Test win at Bulawayo came in 2001 against Bangladesh. They have played 19 Tests at the venue since losing 14.

All the 13 Test wins of Zimbabwe so far have come against Asian teams. Their lone Test against Ireland also resulted in a defeat.

The Bulawayo Test will be Ireland's tenth match in the format, of which they won two. Only Australia (six) and Afghanistan (three) have had more wins in their first ten Tests.

Quotes

"I've found that my scoring shot decisions have become way more selective and the percentages have become a lot higher towards me than towards the bowler. I just became a little bit calmer as a batsman."

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams on his current approach to batting