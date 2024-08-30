Matches (15)
Blasters vs Mystics, 1st Semi-Final at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi-Final (N), Bengaluru, August 30, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Blasters
T
W
W
W
A
Mystics
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BEB10 M • 289 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 144.5 SR
BEB10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 170.55 SR
GUM10 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 148.22 SR
GUM9 M • 263 Runs • 32.88 Avg • 134.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BEB9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 14.14 SR
BEB8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 15.27 SR
5 M • 13 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 9.23 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.86 Econ • 16.8 SR
SQUAD
BEB
GUM
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|30 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
