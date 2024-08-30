Matches (15)
ENG v SL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
WCPL (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)

Blasters vs Mystics, 1st Semi-Final at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi-Final (N), Bengaluru, August 30, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Gulbarga Mystics FlagGulbarga Mystics
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 18:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LR Chethan
10 M • 289 Runs • 32.11 Avg • 144.5 SR
SA Ahuja
10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 170.55 SR
R Smaran
10 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 148.22 SR
LS Sisodia
9 M • 263 Runs • 32.88 Avg • 134.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Kaushal
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 14.14 SR
MG Naveen
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 15.27 SR
A Prabhakar
5 M • 13 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 9.23 SR
V Vyshak
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.86 Econ • 16.8 SR
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days30 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB1072151.008
MYSW1064120.687
HUT96312-0.537
GUM9449-0.030
SHL10376-0.827
MLD10174-0.638
