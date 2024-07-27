Matches (20)
Ragama CC vs Nondescripts, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (NCC), July 27, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
What will be the toss result?
RAG Win & Bat
NCC Win & Bat
RAG Win & Bowl
NCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ragama CC
L
W
L
W
L
Nondescripts
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:56
Match details
|Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|27 July 2024 - day (50-over match)