Los Angeles vs SF, 10th Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Morrisville, July 13, 2024, Major League Cricket
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Tomorrow
7:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Roy
3 M • 97 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 119.75 SR
UBT Chand
3 M • 86 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 121.12 SR
MW Short
2 M • 91 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 221.95 SR
FH Allen
2 M • 73 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 178.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
3 M • 6 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
Ali Khan
3 M • 4 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 15.25 SR
Haris Rauf
2 M • 2 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 23.5 SR
Hassan Khan
1 M • 2 Wkts • 8 Econ • 6 SR
SQUAD
LAKR
SF
PLAYER
ROLE
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adithya Ganesh 
Wicketkeeper
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Chaitanya Bishnoi 
Batting Allrounder
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Unmukt Chand 
Top order Batter
Derone Davis 
Bowler
Corné Dry 
Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Josh Little 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Saif Badar 
Middle order Batter
Shakib Al Hasan 
Allrounder
Matthew Tromp 
Allrounder
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Church Street Park, Morrisville
Series
Season2024
Match days13 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF32050.675
TSK31131.242
MI NY21121.472
LAKR3122-0.542
SF2112-0.631
SEO3122-1.007
Full Table