Matches (22)
MLC (2)
ENG v WI (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
Legends WC (2)
T20 Blast (13)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
Los Angeles vs SF, 10th Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Morrisville, July 13, 2024, Major League Cricket
What will be the toss result?
LAKR Win & Bat
SF Win & Bat
LAKR Win & Bowl
SF Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Los Angeles
W
L
L
SF
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR3 M • 97 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 119.75 SR
LAKR3 M • 86 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 121.12 SR
2 M • 91 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 221.95 SR
SF2 M • 73 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 178.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR3 M • 6 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
LAKR3 M • 4 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 15.25 SR
SF2 M • 2 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 23.5 SR
SF1 M • 2 Wkts • 8 Econ • 6 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
LAKR
SF
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Church Street Park, Morrisville
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|13 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News
FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024
The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about
Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns
Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"
Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season
He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad
Texas Super Kings snap up Mitchell for MLC 2024, Shepherd goes to MI New York
Mitchell will join New Zealand and CSK team-mates Santner and Conway in the USA